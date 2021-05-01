Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Both the refreshed Kia Seltos as well as Sonet now boast features that are more in some places and at par with the 2020 Hyundai Creta. One can now order the vehicles online or through Kia's 300 touchpoints in India.

By:May 1, 2021 12:41 PM

Kia India earlier this week said that they will be launching the updated Selto, Sonet in May. The brand has now launched their refreshed cars in our market. Kia India has also debuted their new logo on these cars. This new logo was first used in the Korean market and thereafter in ours. Kia India says that the Seltos has got 17 new enhancements whereas the Sonet, which is not even a year old in our market, has 10. The latter gets paddle shifters, borrowed from the Venue, as well as rear sunshade curtains for the windows. Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, multi drive as well as traction mode, remote engine start, and electric sunroof have all been added to the lower variants as well. The Kia Sonet prices start from Rs 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. All automatic variants of the Sonet also now get paddle-shifters.

Crystal cut alloy wheels are also on offer with silver wheel caps on the refreshed Sonet. There are no changes to the base HTE versions. As for the Kia Seltos, the newly added HTK+ variant brings in an iMT gearbox paired to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. In the higher range, for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol Kia has added a new GTX (O) variant and this gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. HTK models also get wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto and the version above it gets remote engine start. HTK+ models also get automatic climate control, powered sunroof and beige upholstery.

Additional voice commands are now supported by the UVO. HTX also gets a bacteria-eliminating air purifier. Top-spec GTX+ versions get paddle-shifters. The refreshed Kia Seltos prices start from Rs 9.95 lakh and go all the way to Rs 17.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

 

Also Read Kia Sonet iMT review

REFRESHED SELTOS
Added Variants
Sr. No.ModelVariants
1Seltos·       HTK+ iMT (1.5 Petrol)

·       GTX(O) 6MT (1.4 T-GDI Petrol)

New Features
Sr. No.FeaturesVariants
1iMT Transmission (1st in segment)1.5 Petrol HTK+ iMT
2Paddle ShiftersGTX+ 7DCT / GTX+ AT
3Smart Pure Air Purifier with ‘Virus and Bacteria’ Protection (1st in Segment)HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
4Wireless Phone Projection for 8” TouchscreenHTK/HTK+
5MT Smart-Key Remote Engine StartHTK+/HTX/HTX+
6UVO with OTA Map updates 

 

HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+

7UVO –Voice Assist Sunroof Open/Close
8UVO –Voice Assist  Driver Window (1st in Segment)
9UVO –Voice Assist Set Wind direction
10UVO –Voice Assist Air Intake Control
11UVO –Voice Assist Defroster Control
12New Gentle Brown leatherette SeatsHTX+
13New Black & Beige Sports Leatherette SeatsGTX(O)
14New Beige Fabric SeatsHTK+ iMT
Existing Features extended to lower variants
Sr. No.FeaturesAvailability in older Seltos variantsAdded Variants for features
1ESC,VSM,BA,HACGTX/GTX+HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
2Sunroof with LED Room LampHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
3Fully Auto Air Conditioner with Silver GarnishHTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
REFRESHED SONET
Added Variants
Sr. No.ModelVariants
1Sonet·       HTX 7DCT (G1.0T-GDI)

·       HTX AT (D1.5 CRDi VGT)

New Features
Sr. No.FeaturesVariants
1Paddle Shifters – convenienceHTX 7DCT/GTX+ 7DCT/HTX AT/ GTX+ AT
2UVO –Voice Assist Sunroof Open/Close (1st in Segment)HTX+/GTX+
3Rear Door Sunshade Curtain (1st in segment)HTX/HTX+/GTX+
Existing Features extended to lower variants
Sr. No.FeaturesAvailability in older Sonet variantsAdded Variants for features
1ESC,VSM,BA,HACGTX+HTX/HTX+/GTX+
2Multi Drive modes & Traction modesHTK+ DCT/GTX+ DCT/GTX+ ATHTX 7DCT/GTX+ 7DCT/HTX AT/ GTX+ AT
3Smart Key with push button startHTX/HTX+/GTX+HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
4Remote Engine startHTX/HTX+/GTX+HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
5Electric SunroofHTX/HTX+/GTX+HTK+ (1.0T iMT)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
6Chrome door handlesHTX/HTX+/GTX+HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
7R16 Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel capsHTX+/GTX+HTX/HTX+/GTX+
REFRESHED SELTOS
EngineVariantAll India

Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs)

Smartstream

Petrol 1.5

HTE  6MTINR   9,95,000
HTK  6MTINR 10,74,000
HTK+ 6MTINR 11,79,000
HTK+ 6iMTINR 12,19,000
HTX  6MTINR  13,65,000
HTX IVTINR  14,65,000
Smartstream

Petrol 1.4T-GDI

GTX(O) 6MTINR  15,35,000
GTX+ 6MTINR  16,65,000
GTX+ 7DCTINR  17,44,000
Diesel1.5

CRDi VGT

HTE 6MTINR  10,45,000
HTK 6MTINR 11,79,000
HTK+ 6MTINR 12,99,000
HTK+ 6ATINR 13,95,000
HTX 6MTINR 14,75,000
HTX+ 6MTINR 15,79,000
GTX+ 6ATINR 17,65,000

 

REFRESHED SONET
EngineVariantAll India

Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs)

Smartstream

Petrol 1.2

HTE  5MTINR 6,79,000
HTK  5MTINR 7,79,000
HTK+ 5MTINR 8,65,000
G1.0T-GDIHTK+ 6iMTINR  9,79,000
HTX 6iMTINR 10,29,000
HTX 7DCTINR 10,99,000
HTX+ 6iMTINR 11,75,000
GTX+ 6iMT

