Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Both the refreshed Kia Seltos as well as Sonet now boast features that are more in some places and at par with the 2020 Hyundai Creta. One can now order the vehicles online or through Kia's 300 touchpoints in India.

Kia India earlier this week said that they will be launching the updated Selto, Sonet in May. The brand has now launched their refreshed cars in our market. Kia India has also debuted their new logo on these cars. This new logo was first used in the Korean market and thereafter in ours. Kia India says that the Seltos has got 17 new enhancements whereas the Sonet, which is not even a year old in our market, has 10. The latter gets paddle shifters, borrowed from the Venue, as well as rear sunshade curtains for the windows. Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, multi drive as well as traction mode, remote engine start, and electric sunroof have all been added to the lower variants as well. The Kia Sonet prices start from Rs 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. All automatic variants of the Sonet also now get paddle-shifters.

Crystal cut alloy wheels are also on offer with silver wheel caps on the refreshed Sonet. There are no changes to the base HTE versions. As for the Kia Seltos, the newly added HTK+ variant brings in an iMT gearbox paired to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. In the higher range, for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol Kia has added a new GTX (O) variant and this gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. HTK models also get wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto and the version above it gets remote engine start. HTK+ models also get automatic climate control, powered sunroof and beige upholstery.

Additional voice commands are now supported by the UVO. HTX also gets a bacteria-eliminating air purifier. Top-spec GTX+ versions get paddle-shifters. The refreshed Kia Seltos prices start from Rs 9.95 lakh and go all the way to Rs 17.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

REFRESHED SELTOS Added Variants Sr. No. Model Variants 1 Seltos · HTK+ iMT (1.5 Petrol) · GTX(O) 6MT (1.4 T-GDI Petrol) New Features Sr. No. Features Variants 1 iMT Transmission (1st in segment) 1.5 Petrol HTK+ iMT 2 Paddle Shifters GTX+ 7DCT / GTX+ AT 3 Smart Pure Air Purifier with ‘Virus and Bacteria’ Protection (1st in Segment) HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+ 4 Wireless Phone Projection for 8” Touchscreen HTK/HTK+ 5 MT Smart-Key Remote Engine Start HTK+/HTX/HTX+ 6 UVO with OTA Map updates HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+ 7 UVO –Voice Assist Sunroof Open/Close 8 UVO –Voice Assist Driver Window (1st in Segment) 9 UVO –Voice Assist Set Wind direction 10 UVO –Voice Assist Air Intake Control 11 UVO –Voice Assist Defroster Control 12 New Gentle Brown leatherette Seats HTX+ 13 New Black & Beige Sports Leatherette Seats GTX(O) 14 New Beige Fabric Seats HTK+ iMT Existing Features extended to lower variants Sr. No. Features Availability in older Seltos variants Added Variants for features 1 ESC,VSM,BA,HAC GTX/GTX+ HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+ 2 Sunroof with LED Room Lamp HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+ 3 Fully Auto Air Conditioner with Silver Garnish HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+

REFRESHED SONET Added Variants Sr. No. Model Variants 1 Sonet · HTX 7DCT (G1.0T-GDI) · HTX AT (D1.5 CRDi VGT) New Features Sr. No. Features Variants 1 Paddle Shifters – convenience HTX 7DCT/GTX+ 7DCT/HTX AT/ GTX+ AT 2 UVO –Voice Assist Sunroof Open/Close (1st in Segment) HTX+/GTX+ 3 Rear Door Sunshade Curtain (1st in segment) HTX/HTX+/GTX+ Existing Features extended to lower variants Sr. No. Features Availability in older Sonet variants Added Variants for features 1 ESC,VSM,BA,HAC GTX+ HTX/HTX+/GTX+ 2 Multi Drive modes & Traction modes HTK+ DCT/GTX+ DCT/GTX+ AT HTX 7DCT/GTX+ 7DCT/HTX AT/ GTX+ AT 3 Smart Key with push button start HTX/HTX+/GTX+ HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+ 4 Remote Engine start HTX/HTX+/GTX+ HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+ 5 Electric Sunroof HTX/HTX+/GTX+ HTK+ (1.0T iMT)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+ 6 Chrome door handles HTX/HTX+/GTX+ HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+ 7 R16 Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps HTX+/GTX+ HTX/HTX+/GTX+

REFRESHED SELTOS Engine Variant All India Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs) Smartstream Petrol 1.5 HTE 6MT INR 9,95,000 HTK 6MT INR 10,74,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 11,79,000 HTK+ 6iMT INR 12,19,000 HTX 6MT INR 13,65,000 HTX IVT INR 14,65,000 Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTX(O) 6MT INR 15,35,000 GTX+ 6MT INR 16,65,000 GTX+ 7DCT INR 17,44,000 Diesel1.5 CRDi VGT HTE 6MT INR 10,45,000 HTK 6MT INR 11,79,000 HTK+ 6MT INR 12,99,000 HTK+ 6AT INR 13,95,000 HTX 6MT INR 14,75,000 HTX+ 6MT INR 15,79,000 GTX+ 6AT INR 17,65,000

REFRESHED SONET Engine Variant All India Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs) Smartstream Petrol 1.2 HTE 5MT INR 6,79,000 HTK 5MT INR 7,79,000 HTK+ 5MT INR 8,65,000 G1.0T-GDI HTK+ 6iMT INR 9,79,000 HTX 6iMT INR 10,29,000 HTX 7DCT INR 10,99,000 HTX+ 6iMT INR 11,75,000 GTX+ 6iMT

