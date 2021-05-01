Updated Kia Sonet, Seltos launched: New powertrain, sunroof in lower variants and more

Kia India earlier this week said that they will be launching the updated Selto, Sonet in May. The brand has now launched their refreshed cars in our market. Kia India has also debuted their new logo on these cars. This new logo was first used in the Korean market and thereafter in ours. Kia India says that the Seltos has got 17 new enhancements whereas the Sonet, which is not even a year old in our market, has 10. The latter gets paddle shifters, borrowed from the Venue, as well as rear sunshade curtains for the windows. Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, multi drive as well as traction mode, remote engine start, and electric sunroof have all been added to the lower variants as well. The Kia Sonet prices start from Rs 6.79 lakh, ex-showroom. All automatic variants of the Sonet also now get paddle-shifters.
Crystal cut alloy wheels are also on offer with silver wheel caps on the refreshed Sonet. There are no changes to the base HTE versions. As for the Kia Seltos, the newly added HTK+ variant brings in an iMT gearbox paired to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. In the higher range, for the 1.4-litre turbo petrol Kia has added a new GTX (O) variant and this gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. HTK models also get wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto and the version above it gets remote engine start. HTK+ models also get automatic climate control, powered sunroof and beige upholstery.
Additional voice commands are now supported by the UVO. HTX also gets a bacteria-eliminating air purifier. Top-spec GTX+ versions get paddle-shifters. The refreshed Kia Seltos prices start from Rs 9.95 lakh and go all the way to Rs 17.65 lakh, ex-showroom.
|REFRESHED SELTOS
|Added Variants
|Sr. No.
|Model
|Variants
|1
|Seltos
|· HTK+ iMT (1.5 Petrol)
· GTX(O) 6MT (1.4 T-GDI Petrol)
|New Features
|Sr. No.
|Features
|Variants
|1
|iMT Transmission (1st in segment)
|1.5 Petrol HTK+ iMT
|2
|Paddle Shifters
|GTX+ 7DCT / GTX+ AT
|3
|Smart Pure Air Purifier with ‘Virus and Bacteria’ Protection (1st in Segment)
|HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
|4
|Wireless Phone Projection for 8” Touchscreen
|HTK/HTK+
|5
|MT Smart-Key Remote Engine Start
|HTK+/HTX/HTX+
|6
|UVO with OTA Map updates
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
|7
|UVO –Voice Assist Sunroof Open/Close
|8
|UVO –Voice Assist Driver Window (1st in Segment)
|9
|UVO –Voice Assist Set Wind direction
|10
|UVO –Voice Assist Air Intake Control
|11
|UVO –Voice Assist Defroster Control
|12
|New Gentle Brown leatherette Seats
|HTX+
|13
|New Black & Beige Sports Leatherette Seats
|GTX(O)
|14
|New Beige Fabric Seats
|HTK+ iMT
|Existing Features extended to lower variants
|Sr. No.
|Features
|Availability in older Seltos variants
|Added Variants for features
|1
|ESC,VSM,BA,HAC
|GTX/GTX+
|HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
|2
|Sunroof with LED Room Lamp
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
|3
|Fully Auto Air Conditioner with Silver Garnish
|HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|HTK+ iMT /HTX/HTX+/GTX(O)/GTX+
|REFRESHED SONET
|Added Variants
|Sr. No.
|Model
|Variants
|1
|Sonet
|· HTX 7DCT (G1.0T-GDI)
· HTX AT (D1.5 CRDi VGT)
|New Features
|Sr. No.
|Features
|Variants
|1
|Paddle Shifters – convenience
|HTX 7DCT/GTX+ 7DCT/HTX AT/ GTX+ AT
|2
|UVO –Voice Assist Sunroof Open/Close (1st in Segment)
|HTX+/GTX+
|3
|Rear Door Sunshade Curtain (1st in segment)
|HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|Existing Features extended to lower variants
|Sr. No.
|Features
|Availability in older Sonet variants
|Added Variants for features
|1
|ESC,VSM,BA,HAC
|GTX+
|HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|2
|Multi Drive modes & Traction modes
|HTK+ DCT/GTX+ DCT/GTX+ AT
|HTX 7DCT/GTX+ 7DCT/HTX AT/ GTX+ AT
|3
|Smart Key with push button start
|HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|4
|Remote Engine start
|HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|5
|Electric Sunroof
|HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|HTK+ (1.0T iMT)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|6
|Chrome door handles
|HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|HTK+ (1.0T & D1.5)/ HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|7
|R16 Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps
|HTX+/GTX+
|HTX/HTX+/GTX+
|REFRESHED SELTOS
|Engine
|Variant
|All India
Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs)
|Smartstream
Petrol 1.5
|HTE 6MT
|INR 9,95,000
|HTK 6MT
|INR 10,74,000
|HTK+ 6MT
|INR 11,79,000
|HTK+ 6iMT
|INR 12,19,000
|HTX 6MT
|INR 13,65,000
|HTX IVT
|INR 14,65,000
|Smartstream
Petrol 1.4T-GDI
|GTX(O) 6MT
|INR 15,35,000
|GTX+ 6MT
|INR 16,65,000
|GTX+ 7DCT
|INR 17,44,000
|Diesel1.5
CRDi VGT
|HTE 6MT
|INR 10,45,000
|HTK 6MT
|INR 11,79,000
|HTK+ 6MT
|INR 12,99,000
|HTK+ 6AT
|INR 13,95,000
|HTX 6MT
|INR 14,75,000
|HTX+ 6MT
|INR 15,79,000
|GTX+ 6AT
|INR 17,65,000
|REFRESHED SONET
|Engine
|Variant
|All India
Price (Ex Showroom Prices in Lacs)
|Smartstream
Petrol 1.2
|HTE 5MT
|INR 6,79,000
|HTK 5MT
|INR 7,79,000
|HTK+ 5MT
|INR 8,65,000
|G1.0T-GDI
|HTK+ 6iMT
|INR 9,79,000
|HTX 6iMT
|INR 10,29,000
|HTX 7DCT
|INR 10,99,000
|HTX+ 6iMT
|INR 11,75,000
|GTX+ 6iMT
