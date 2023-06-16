Upcoming Toyota Vellfire brochure leaked – Here’s what we know

The new Toyota Vellfire MPV’s brochure has leaked online, revealing some crucial features of the luxury MPV and its pricing.

The upcoming Toyota Vellfire MPV’s brochure has leaked online, revealing crucial details about the luxury MPV. Earlier, leaked pictures showed the design of the MPV and going with the brochure, the Toyota Velfire will carry a price tag of Rs 39.34 to Rs 52.17 lakh in the global markets.

As per the brochure, the Toyota Vellfire will be available in two variants, Z Premier and Executive Lounge, and India could get the latter, high-spec variant and could carry a price of around Rs 1 crore, as this will be sold in India as a CBU.

Toyota Vellfire design

The new Toyota Vellfire looks sleeker and more sporty compared to the older model that was sold here, with a big front grille resembling a Lexus. The headlights are better integrated with the bonnet with the DRLs placed below it. The front also gets large air intakes with a chrome strip running across the length of the bumper.

Toyota Vellfire interiors

Inside, the Vellfire features a large infotainment system integrated into a raised centre console. The cabin itself is finished in black with wood inserts, alongside a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, rear AC vents, and more.

Toyota Vellfire engine specs

The brochure does not reveal engine details, however, going with the carmaker’s recent products, the Vellfire is expected to get a hybrid engine, similar to the Innova Hycross, but will be larger. The engine is expected to be paired to a CVT, sending power to all four wheels via an AWD system.

