Turtle Wax opens car care studios in these 3 cities: Entry in another 23 Indian cities soon!

By:Updated: Nov 23, 2020 2:55 PM

 

Turtle Wax has announced the launch of its co-branded car-care studios in three Indian cities namely Gurugram, Pune and Bangalore. The company stated in a press statement that these studios have been equipped with ultra-modern Turtle Wax detailing technologies and also get highly qualified and trained service personnel. The newly launched Turtle Wax Car Care Studios are claimed to offer a wide range of car detailing services and products that have been specifically designed to cater to the personalized taste and needs of car enthusiasts. These studios offer car care packages from Turtle Wax’s Professional; Ceramic and Hybrid Solutions ranges and use the latest technologies. The brand goes on to claim that the customers at these car care studios will experience the professional results delivered by the detailing products of Turtle Wax like Hybrid Ceramic solutions, 10H ceramic technology, and Ice Seal and Shine.

The inauguration of these Turtle Wax studios was marked with a digital unveiling by none other than India’s first Formula One racer – Narain Karthikeyan through an Instagram Live. Moreover, Turtle Wax has partnered with Narain’s NK Racing Academy in order to push the young talents in realising their dreams. Turtle Wax claims that its products are non-harmful to the vehicle’s body paint and can also withstand extreme weather changes providing exterior car protection from scratches, dullness, and climate conditions. Apart from exterior dealing products and kits, Turtle Wax also offers a range of interior detailing car care products.

Now, digging into the details in terms of what all is available at the Turtle Wax Car Care Studios, first, the Hybrid Series includes Basic Exterior Wash, Rinse and Dry, Paint Correction, Hybrid Wash & Wet Wax and Hybrid Spray Coat. Moreover, there is also ceramic coat protection that offers paint correction as per standard detailing processes, pre-clean and ceramic coating. Exterior Restoration Treatment is also on offer with three types namely Smart Shield Technology Treatment with Paint Correction, Super Hard-Shell Shine and Clean & Shine.

Talking of interior detailing, the treatment for basic interior cleaning or comprehensive interior detailing includes carpets & upholstery along with roof cleaning, plastics & vinyl, seats, leather, AC Vents, air freshener, door jams, seatbelts, glasses, dressing and rubber beading. In addition to these, Turtle Wax studios also offer specialty treatment along with comprehensive wash for quick 45-minute cleaning. The company has confirmed that it would be expanding into 23 different key cities across India in the coming months.

