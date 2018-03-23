Traffic violators beware! Gurugram to get Automatic Challan System next month

Getting away with traffic violations like jumping a signal and over speeding will not be easy anymore for perpetual, intentional and genuine defaulters. An automatic challan system is set to get operational in the state of Haryana starting April this year. Under this system, traffic violators will be identified through CCTV cameras, which will be connected to the traffic control room. The expense on the installation of these cameras will be borne through District Road Safety Fund. The automatic challan system will first be installed in 10 districts of Haryana that include Gurugram, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Rewari, and Jhajjar.

The announcement of the automatic challan system's operation was made by Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta, while presiding over a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other officers of all districts through video conferencing, at Gurugram, an official release said.

The additional principal secretary to the Chief Minister said that 29 intersections have been identified in district Gurugram where CCTV cameras would be installed under this project, out of which eight locations have been installed with cameras. Gupta directed the Gurgaon Police to challan over speeding vehicles to put a check on increasing number of road accidents.

Under this project, 30 intersections each have been identified in district Ambala, Hisar, and Karnal, 15 in Panipat, 52 in Sonipat, 12 in Rohtak, 25 in Kurukshetra and 13 in Rewari. A target has been set to complete this project in these 10 districts by the end of April month this year.