Toyota’s Creta-rival SUV to debut on July 1: Could be called Hyryder

The upcoming compact SUV is expected to be called the Toyota Hyryder and has been co-developed by Suzuki and Toyota as part of its global partnership.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is likely to announce its new compact SUV for the Indian market on July 1, 2022 as the automaker has circulated a very cryptic ‘block your date’ invite to the media. It is expected that the reportedly big announcement is for Toyota’s upcoming compact SUV that has been co-developed by Suzuki and Toyota as part of its global partnership.

The upcoming compact SUV is expected to be called the Toyota Hyryder. This latest entrant into the compact SUV space will debut as a Toyota-badged model first. A Maruti Suzuki-badged iteration will follow soon. It is to be noted that the Toyota Hyryder is scheduled for a reveal just a day after the launch of the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The 1.5-litre K15B Petrol engine that powers the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is expected to power the Hyryder as well. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Once offered in the Indian market, the Toyota Hyryder will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. Hence, it is expected to be feature-loaded with connected car technology, a touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, and other features. Toyota is quite tight-lipped about the pricing but we expect the compact SUV to be priced between Rs. 10-16 lakhs, as per the variant.