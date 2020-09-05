Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

The new features offered in the Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition will definitely appeal to premium car customers while the powertrain will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual/CVT.

By:Updated: Sep 05, 2020 2:45 PM

The Toyota Yaris is one feature-loaded car in its segment. However, on the sales front, it hasn’t been doing as well as the company wants it to be. It could perhaps have to do with the premium pricing but nonetheless the product is very competitive. In order to boost sales, Toyota India will now roll out the Yaris Black Limited Edition. The Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition has been teased but the price is yet to be revealed. We expect it to cost Rs 15,000 more than the corresponding V (O) trim on which it will likely be based on. There is a new black colour on offer, along with headlamp garnish. The tail lamps too get the same garnish treatment. Toyota designers have added new alloy wheels as well. Inside, there is ambient lighting on the door pads and a black line on the upholstery. We expect Yaris Black edition mats to be available as well, with a badge on the rear door too.

The Toyota Yaris Black Edition might be limited to just 500 units. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is good for 105hp of power and 140Nm. It is likely that a 6-speed manual, as well as 7-step CVT, will be offered with this engine. The claimed mileage of the manual will be 17.1kmpl while that of the CVT will be 17.8kmpl. Seven airbags might be offered as well as a powered driver’s seat.

Globally, the Yaris has got a facelift. It is likely that Toyota is offering this limited edition model as part of the stock clearance. The facelifted Yaris should be in showrooms before the end of this year, going by the timeline. Last month, Toyota sold 5,555 units. This was up from the previous month’s numbers but nearly half of what TKM sold last August.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa appointed as SIAM's new President

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Car/bike scrappage policy to be introduced "soon": Govt to support auto sector revival

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

Hero Maestro Edge 110 BS6 specs, images out: Honda Activa 6G rival India launch soon!

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

EeVe to expand production with Make-in-India agenda: Localises 40% of electric scooters

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Made-in-India all-electric Husqvarna E-Pilen to debut in March 2022: Looks stunning!

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Review: Poster Child of 'Luxury' Green Mobility

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Mass electric vehicle adoption in India could start from 2022: Price, range, maintenance key challenges

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Six ways how internet-connected cars improve on security and comfort

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Tata Motors to supply 150 Nexon electric SUVs to EESL for Government use

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming SUVs in India in September: All-new Kia Sonet to electric Mercedes EQC

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2020-21: Flagship 650cc cruiser, Meteor 350 & more!

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

New-gen Hyundai i20 caught testing in India: Launch, price, features of Baleno rival

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

2021 Hyundai Kona unveiled: Gets sportier exterior and new N Line variant

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launch next year: Additional Rs 30 crore funding secured from TVS

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Now charge your electric bike in under 30 minutes: Hero Electric, EV Motors announce quick charging solution!

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Volkswagen Polo, Vento BS6 automatic price and fuel efficiency revealed: Bookings now open

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyundai Motor India rejigs top management: Ganesh Mani, Tarun Garg added to Board of Directors

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Hyderabad startup launches Atum 1.0 low-speed electric bike with 100 km range

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version

Skoda Enyaq iV revealed: First Skoda electric SUV to also get performance RS version