Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition unveiled: Maruti Ciaz rival gets these new features

The new features offered in the Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition will definitely appeal to premium car customers while the powertrain will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a manual/CVT.

The Toyota Yaris is one feature-loaded car in its segment. However, on the sales front, it hasn’t been doing as well as the company wants it to be. It could perhaps have to do with the premium pricing but nonetheless the product is very competitive. In order to boost sales, Toyota India will now roll out the Yaris Black Limited Edition. The Toyota Yaris Black Limited Edition has been teased but the price is yet to be revealed. We expect it to cost Rs 15,000 more than the corresponding V (O) trim on which it will likely be based on. There is a new black colour on offer, along with headlamp garnish. The tail lamps too get the same garnish treatment. Toyota designers have added new alloy wheels as well. Inside, there is ambient lighting on the door pads and a black line on the upholstery. We expect Yaris Black edition mats to be available as well, with a badge on the rear door too.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Toyota Yaris Black Edition might be limited to just 500 units. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is good for 105hp of power and 140Nm. It is likely that a 6-speed manual, as well as 7-step CVT, will be offered with this engine. The claimed mileage of the manual will be 17.1kmpl while that of the CVT will be 17.8kmpl. Seven airbags might be offered as well as a powered driver’s seat.

Globally, the Yaris has got a facelift. It is likely that Toyota is offering this limited edition model as part of the stock clearance. The facelifted Yaris should be in showrooms before the end of this year, going by the timeline. Last month, Toyota sold 5,555 units. This was up from the previous month’s numbers but nearly half of what TKM sold last August.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.