Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV700: Price, specs comparison

Toyota has officially announced the prices of its latest MPV. 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bookings are already open and the deliveries are likely to begin in February 2023. Here’s the price and specs comparison between Innova HyCross and its rivals- Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs rivals: Dimensions

Specification Toyota Innova HyCross Tata Safari Mahindra XUV700 Length 4,755mm 4,661mm 4,695mm Width 1,850mm 1,894mm 1,890mm Height 1,795mm 1,786mm 1,755mm Wheelbase 2,850mm 2,741mm 2,750mm Wheel size 18-inch 18-inch 17-inch/18-inch

A 94mm length advantage over the Safari and a 60mm advantage over the XUV700 distinguishes the new Innova Hycross as the longest vehicle in this comparison. Furthermore, it has the longest wheelbase, measuring 109 mm and 100 mm longer than the Safari and XUV700, respectively. Both of these SUVs are narrower than the Innova Hycross.

The new Innova Hycross is also significantly larger than the now-discontinued Innova Crysta. As compared with its predecessor, it is 20mm longer and 20mm wider, while its wheelbase is 100mm longer. The height, however, remains the same at 1,795mm.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs rivals: Powertrain

Specification Toyota Innova HyCross Tata Safari Mahindra XUX700 Type 2-litre petrol

2-litre petrol hybrid 2-litre diesel 2-litre petrol

2.2-litre diesel Power 171bhp

183bhp 167bhp 197bhp

152bhp, 182bhp (AT) Torque 197 Nm

187 Nm 350 Nm 380 Nm

360 Nm, 450 Nm (AT) Gearbox CVT

e-CVT 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT/AT

6-speed MT/AT

The Innova HyCross is offered with two petrol engines but there’s no diesel engine on offer. It gets a 2-litre, four-cylinder gasoline unit that churns out 171 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT.

The other engine is a TNGA 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit mated with an electric motor. Its combined power output is 183 bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT.

On the other hand Tata safari comes with only 2-litre diesel engine option which churns out 167bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and mated to a 6-speed manual as well as automatic transmission.

Now talking about the Mahindra XUV700, it gets a 2-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine. Petrol unit boasts a power output of 197bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine produces 152bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. The automatic variant of XUV 700 produces 182bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs rivals: Price

Variants Toyota Innova HyCross Tata Safari Mahindra XUX700 Petrol Rs 18.30 lakh-19.20 lakh – Rs 13.45 lakh-23.10 lakh Diesel – Rs 15.45 lakh-23.76 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh-24.95 lakh Strong-hybrid Rs 24.01 lakh-28.97 lakh – –

The prices of the petrol versions of Toyota’s Hycross Innova start at Rs 18.30 lakh and go up to Rs 19.20 lakh, while the strong-hybrid models cost between Rs 24.01 lakh and 28.97 lakh.

Tata safari has a starting price tag of Rs 15.45 lakh and the top model cost around 23.76 lakh. It only comes with a diesel engine option.

Mahindra XUV700 diesel variants start at 13.96 lakh and go up to 24.95 lakh, while the petrol variant starts from 13.45 lakh and goes up to 23.10 lakh.