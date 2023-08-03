Toyota Innova Hycross is number one hybrid vehicle in Q2 2023

With Toyota registering its best-ever monthly sales in July, the Innova Hycross outsells hybrid versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) closed the Q2 on a high by selling 21,911 units in July 2023, marking the company’s best-ever sales in India. The domestic sales accounted to 20,759 units, which is a Y-o-Y growth of 10 per cent as compared to July 2022, while the exports stood at 1,152 units. By managing to clock such phenomenal numbers, a major chunk of it is the Innova Hycross, which is comfortably sitting in pole position as the best-selling hybrid vehicle in India beating the strong hybrid versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

Toyota Innova Hycross: All about numbers

Based on a report, the strong hybrid segment’s numbers have dropped in Q2 2023 to 14,399 units as compared to 22,389 units in Q1, 2023. The reason is not due to lack of demand rather Toyota, the leader in the hybrid segment, was forced to cut down on production and deliveries of the Innova Hycross. As a matter of fact, the MPV has an average waiting period of eight months and in some cities, it’s even over a year.

Based on the Q2 numbers, the Innova Hycross clocked 7,073 units while the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder managed 3,763 and 2,251 units respectively. By accounting for such numbers, the Innova Hycross has a lion’s share of the hybrid market, 49 per cent to be precise. On the other hand, the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder have a share of 26 per cent and 16 per cent, which combined is still less than the Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period: Patience is a virtue

Ever since the Innova Hycross made its debut in December last year, the demand has only increased with each passing month. With an all-time high demand for the strong hybrid MPV, the waiting period in some cities can be up to two years. This also depends on the variant. With such an overwhelming response, Toyota has currently temporarily halted the bookings of ZX and ZX(O) variants of the Innova Hycross. There isn’t much respite for the naturally aspirated versions either as they have a waiting period of six to seven months.

