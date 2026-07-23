Cipla reported a sharp year-on-year decline of 39.19% in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 789.05 crore. This marks the third straight quarterly decline for the Indian drugmaker.

Cipla’s Q1FY27 revenue from ​operations ​rose 2.3% YoY to Rs 7119.28 crore, up from Rs 6,957.47 crore reported in Q1FY26.

EBITDA declined to Rs 1,192 crore from Rs 1,778 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 16.7% from 25.6% in the year-ago quarter.

India business posts record quarterly sales

Cipla said its India business delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, growing 12% year-on-year. The company said its chronic portfolio mix improved to 60.4%, while the branded prescription business continued to outperform the Indian pharmaceutical market.

India and North America together account ‌for about two-thirds of the company’s revenue.

Cipla’s North America business reported quarterly revenue of $162 million.

The company said Albuterol remained the No. 1 product in the US Albuterol MDI market with a 21% market share. During the quarter, Cipla started commercial shipments of gVentolin after receiving regulatory approval earlier. It also launched Nintedanib and Dapagliflozin to strengthen its presence in high-growth therapy areas.

Cipla, which is focusing on expanding its presence in chronic therapies in India, is banking on sales of obesity drug Yurpeak, marketed under a licensing agreement with Eli Lilly.

Cipla share price

The share price of Cipla fell 3.34% following the Q1FY27. The share price has increased 4.69% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis Cipla shares have fell 8.87%.



