PVR INOX returned to the black in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reversing a year-ago loss on the back of stronger box-office collections, even as the multiplex chain saw a change of guard on its board with the appointment of one independent director and the resignation of another.

Results show recovery

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,622.2 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), up from Rs 1,449.6 crore in the same period last year. Total income, including other income, rose to Rs 1,648.3 crore from Rs 1,481.7 crore.

The group posted a net profit of Rs 56.5 crore for the quarter, against a net loss of Rs 54.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total comprehensive income came in at Rs 55.7 crore, against a loss of Rs 56.0 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Movie exhibition remained the dominant revenue driver, contributing Rs 1,614.1 crore of segment revenue, with movie production and distribution adding Rs 59.2 crore. Finance costs eased to Rs 164.5 crore from Rs 191.2 crore a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations stood at Rs 5.75, against a loss per share of Rs 4.84 in the same quarter last year.

Board adds Corporate Lawyer Shuva Mandal

The board also approved the appointment of Shuva Mandal as an additional director in the independent category, for a term of five years beginning July 23, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s next annual general meeting.

Mandal, who spent more than two decades across some of India’s leading law firms and at the Tata Group, previously served as group general counsel of Tata Sons and as a senior partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and AZB & Partners.

Kanabar steps down citing other commitments

In a separate development, Dinesh Hasmukhrai Kanabar tendered his resignation as an independent director, effective from the close of business hours on July 24, 2026. In his resignation letter to the board, Kanabar cited an expanded role as vice-chairman of Ryan Tax LLC, alongside his position as chairman and chief executive of Dhruva Advisors India, as reasons for stepping back from some of his board commitments.

He said the decision followed a review of his professional obligations and was not linked to any disagreement with the company’s board, management or its governance and financial reporting practices. Kanabar also holds independent director positions at Adani Green Energy and Reliance Industries.

PVR INOX share price

PVR INOX share price has jumped 4.25% as of intraday on July 23, 2026. The stock is up 4.67% in the last 1 month. However, it has been rather flat over the past year.