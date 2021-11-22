Toyota Belta unveiled for overseas markets: Reworked Maruti Suzuki Ciaz or more?

In Egypt, Toyota has unveiled the Belta sedan based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It follows the same course of development as the Rumion MPV launched in South Africa recently.

By:November 22, 2021 7:52 PM
Toyota Belta

 

The Toyota Belta is finally unveiled. The Japanese carmaker has taken the cover off the Belta in the Middle Eastern market. While it is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the company has decided to use the existing name – Belta, in the international market. Toyota sells the Yaris as Belta in a handful of Asian countries. The Belta follows the same development route as the Glanza and the Rumion MPV. In comparison to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, there’s hardly any change to talk of except the new badges.

Toyota could have used the opportunity to give the sedan a slight makeover as was the case with the Urban Cruiser, which features a reworked nose. Like the exterior design, the theme for the interior remains unchanged as well, keeping aside the LHD layout for the Middle Eastern market. Talking of the feature list, it still includes the 7-inch touchscreen unit, multi-color MID, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio & cruise control switches and more, much like the Ciaz.

Also, the mechanicals are unchanged on the Toyota Belta. It draws power from a 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated, petrol motor. The powerhouse belts out 105 Hp and 138 Nm as its peak power and torque output, respectively. In the Middle Eastern market, Belta will be sold exclusively with the 4-speed automatic transmission. In the Indian market, the Ciaz is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well.

It is highly likely that Toyota might launch the Belta in the Indian market as well in an RHD configuration. The company has already pulled the plug on the Yaris, and therefore, the Belta could rekindle the company’s sales figure in the C-segment sedan space. Once launched, the Belta will face competition from the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the upcoming Skoda Slavia.

