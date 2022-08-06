Top things about MG4 EV – MG’s electric hatchback introduced in UK

We take a look at top things we need to know about the MG4 EV:

British carmaker MG Motor has introduced its all-electric hatchback MG4 EV in the United Kingdom. The company has said that the electric vehicle will be based on its Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), making the car, its most technologically advanced EV offering.



The car will be launched at a starting price of £25,995 (Rs 24,90,682 approx) and will be available in six colours – Arctic White, Holborn Blue, Black Pearl and Dynamic Red joined by two new MG colours: Camden Grey and Volcano Orange.



MG4 EV Design:





Atypical of the MG design patterns, the MG4 EV sports sharper lines, hawkish headlamps and an aggressive bumper design.

At the back, the hatchback features a pair of crisp, thin brake LED lights. The sides feature contrasting skirts with a smooth, flowy design running towards the rear end.

MG4 EV Specs:





The five-door hatchback will initially be available in 164.7 bhp and 198.2 bhp variants featuring a single-motor rear-wheel powertrain, which will precede a powerful, 436.9 bhp variant that dons a 2-motor four-wheel powertrain.

The company has claimed that the standard range clocks 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. MG Motor has claimed a range of 350 KM on the 164.7 bhp version, which gets a 51 kWh thin battery, which measures just 110mm in height. On the other hand, the 198.2 bhp variant will run up to 450 KM, thanks to the larger 64 kWh it gets.



The 64kWh battery is also capable of charging up to 135kW, meaning a charge time of 35 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.

MG EV4 Features:





On the inside, the all-electric hatchback gets hi-tech features such as a 10.25’’ floating infotainment screen and a 7’’ driver display with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.



The car also features automatic LED headlights and rear lights, rear parking sensors, 17’’ alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, automatic climate control and MG iSmart app connectivity.



MG Motor recently launched its ZS EV all-electric SUV in India and has hybrid options available in its Hector brand. The company has plans to launch an all-electric small car in India and the launch of MG4 EV has fueled the anticipation.