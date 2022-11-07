Top 5 selling cars this festive season – Alto, Swift, Nexon, Baleno

What seems to have helped the retail numbers for October 2022 was the nearly 32-day festive period in India that included Diwali, Navratri and Durga Puja amongst other occasions.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released its monthly vehicle sales data for October 2022 and stated that vehicle sales grew 48% where two-wheeler sales saw an uptick of 51%, three-wheeler sales grew 66% and tractor and commercial sales increased 28%.

Rank OEM Model Oct’22 Oct’21 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 21,260 17,389 22% 2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 17,945 12,335 45% 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,231 9,180 88% 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 17,149 15,573 10% 5 Tata Nexon 13,767 10,096 36%

Maruti Suzuki Alto

A consistent top-seller for years, Maruti Suzuki Alto bagged the top spot for October 2022 after raking in sales of 21,260 units. The beloved hatchback recorded a year-on-year growth of 22% and was the only model on the list that sold more than 20,000 units in that period.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The frontrunner for September 2022. The Maruti WagonR bagged the second position on the list with a sale of 17,945 units during the festive season. It recorded a healthy growth of 45% and sold 12,335 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

This Maruti Suzuki hatchback also consistently ranks as a top performer for the brand. Also available in a CNG guise much like its siblings mentioned above, the Swift is due for an update soon. Nevertheless, it recorded a massive year-on-year increase of 88% in October 2022 when compared to October last year.

Maruti Baleno

The new generation Baleno found 17,149 buyers during the festive season this year recording a 10% increase in figures compared to last year.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors curtailed Maruti Suzuki from taking all the top 5 spots on the list with the help of its 5-star safety rated (by Global NCAP) sub-compact SUV, the Nexon. The Tata Nexon sold a total of 13,767 units in October 2022 and it leads the sub-compact SUV segment by a margin. It recorded a growth of 36% when compared with last year’s sales numbers.