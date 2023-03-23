Top 3 cars with ADAS under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Verna to Honda City

Check out India’s top 3 most affordable cars with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) under Rs 20 lakh. The list includes the likes of the new-generation Hyundai Verna, Honda City, etc.

ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is one of the major breakthroughs in automotive safety technologies. It is a modern safety tech that uses various sensors, cameras and other devices to provide drivers with information about their surroundings, the condition of the road, etc. In this article, we have listed India’s top 3 most affordable cars with ADAS that are priced under Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Top 3 cars with ADAS under Rs 20 lakh:

Honda City V

Price: Rs 12.37 lakh

The new 2023 Honda City facelift is the most affordable car in India to feature ADAS. Honda is offering ADAS tech from the V variant onwards which is priced at Rs 12.37 lakh, ex-showroom. The company’s hi-tech safety suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification, road departure mitigation system, auto high-beam, etc.

Hyundai Verna SX (O)

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh

Hyundai is offering its SmartSense ADAS tech with the new-gen Verna from the SX (O) variant onwards which has been priced from Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The new sixth-generation Hyundai Verna’s ADAS features include forward collision warning, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, smart cruise control, high beam assist, traffic collision avoidance assist, etc.

MG Astor Savvy

Price: Rs 16.79 lakh

Finally, we have the MG Astor on the list. The MG Astor gets ADAS level-2 features on the top-spec Savvy variant which is priced from Rs 16.79 lakh, ex-showroom. MG Astor’s ADAS safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, etc.

