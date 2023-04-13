Top 3 best-selling Tata cars in March 2023

Tata Motors’ all four SUV offerings – Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari recorded their highest-ever annual sales.

Tata Motors sold 44,044 cars in March 2023 up 4 percent year-on-year from 42,293 vehicles sold in March 2022. These numbers also include electric vehicles sold by the Indian carmaker in the passenger car segment.

Model March 2023 March 2022 Growth Nexon 14,769 14,315 3% Punch 10,894 10,526 3% Tiago 7,366 4,002 84%

Tata Nexon

For March 2023, Nexon was the best-selling compact SUV registering a sale of 14,769 units, up a minor 3 percent from last year at the same time. In February 2023, the carmaker sold 13,914 units and was the third most-selling offering for the brand.

The Nexon is an extremely popular offering in the market, primarily due to its practicality and unmatched safety in its segment. The Nexon is a 5-star safety rated car by global NCAP. Besides, the compact SUV is available in petrol, diesel and even electric offerings! No wonder it rakes in great numbers.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors’ all four SUV offerings – Nexon, Punch, Harrier and Safari recorded their highest-ever annual sales. They contributed a whopping 66 percent of the total sales volume.The Punch also maintained similar numbers both months and sold 10,894 units and 10,526 units respectively.

Tata Tiago

Tata’s February 2023 bestseller, the Tiago is at the third position this month but with a whopping year-on-year increase of 84 percent.