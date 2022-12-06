Best-selling Hyundai vehicles in November 2022. Here are the top 3 selling Hyundai vehicles last month with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Hyundai remains a strong-selling brand in India, however, in November 2022, Tata Motors managed to not just pip Hyundai in sales, but also managed to grab the second spot in the list of top 10 best-selling vehicles in India. However, Hyundai vehicles remain popular and here are the top 3 best-selling Hyundai vehicles in November 2022, along with their sales numbers.

Hyundai Grand i10

The third-best-selling Hyundai in November 2022 was the i10 Grand, a hatchback that offers practicality and decent performance, given the segment it is in. In November 2022, Hyundai sold 7,961 units of the Grand i10 as compared to 5,466 units sold in November 2021, registering 46 percent YoY growth.

The Hyundai Grand i10 is offered in petrol, diesel, and CNG versions with a choice of manual and AMT gearboxes, catering to a wide customer base.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue continues to be a best-seller for Hyundai and in November 2022, the carmaker sold 10,738 units of the sub-4 metre SUV, registering a YoY growth of 35 percent. In contrast, Hyundai sold 7,932 units of the Venue in November 2021.

The Hyundai Venue is offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a turbocharged petrol engine, and a diesel mill mated to a choice of three gearboxes. The Venue is also offered in a sportier N-Line version that gets a turbocharged petrol engine with stiffer suspension to handle better.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta continues to be the carmaker’s best-selling product since its launch many years ago. In November 2022, Hyundai sold 13,321 units of the Creta, as compared to 10,300 units sold during the same period last year, registering a YoY growth of 29 percent.

The Hyundai Creta is offered with a choice of two petrol engines and one diesel mill, while there are five gearbox options to choose from.