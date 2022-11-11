Top 10 selling cars in October 2022 – Alto, Creta, Nexon, Dzire 

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has announced that passenger vehicle wholesale figures rose 29% in October 2022. Cumulative dispatches of passenger vehicles, two and three-wheelers is recorded at 19,23,032 units, up 6% from October 2021. With strong monthly and yearly growth figures, let’s take a look at the top 10 selling cars in the festive period.
|Rank
|OEM
|Model
|Oct’22
|Oct’21
|Y-o-Y
|1
|Maruti Suzuki
|Alto
|21,260
|17,389
|22%
|2
|Maruti Suzuki
|WagonR
|17,945
|12,335
|45%
|3
|Maruti Suzuki
|Swift
|17,231
|9,180
|88%
|4
|Maruti Suzuki
|Baleno
|17,149
|15,573
|10%
|5
|Tata
|Nexon
|13,767
|10,096
|36%
|6
|Maruti Suzuki
|Dzire
|12,321
|8,077
|53%
|7
|Hyundai
|Creta
|11,880
|6,455
|84%
|8
|Tata
|Punch
|10,982
|8,453
|30%
|9
|Maruti Suzuki
|Ertiga
|10,494
|12,923
|-19%
|10
|Maruti Suzuki
|Vitara Brezza
|9,941
|8,032
|24%
Maruti Suzuki – 7 cars out of 10
A consistent top-seller for years, 7 out of the top 10 cars sold in October 2022 are badged Maruti Suzuki, reflecting its stronghold over the Indian automotive industry. Year after year, we have Maruti Suzuki bagging the top positions on this list. The Alto hatchback is the top seller with a sale of 21,260 units and a year-on-year growth of 22%.
The other 6 positions are taken by the Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Baleno, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. It is to be noted that the Swift is the only sedan on the top 10 list reflecting the segment’s dwindling presence in the industry.
Tata Motors – Nexon and Punch
Tata Motors has two compact SUVs on the list, both rated 5 stars in adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. The Nexon is the 5th most-selling car for October 2022, and the only other brand in the top 5 with Maruti Suzuki. It sold 13,767 units in October 2022, whereas Punch sold 10,982 units. Both have recorded a healthy Y-o-Y growth of 36% and 30% respectively.
Hyundai – Creta
Hyundai has managed to score a position on the top 10 list with its trusty Creta at the 7th position. The popular compact SUV sold 11,880 units in October 2022, almost 2,000 units more than its archrival, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.