Top 10 selling cars in October 2022 – Alto, Creta, Nexon, Dzire 

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has announced that passenger vehicle wholesale figures rose 29% in October 2022. Cumulative dispatches of passenger vehicles, two and three-wheelers is recorded at 19,23,032 units, up 6% from October 2021. With strong monthly and yearly growth figures, let’s take a look at the top 10 selling cars in the festive period.

Rank OEM Model Oct’22 Oct’21 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 21,260 17,389 22% 2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 17,945 12,335 45% 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,231 9,180 88% 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 17,149 15,573 10% 5 Tata Nexon 13,767 10,096 36% 6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 12,321 8,077 53% 7 Hyundai Creta 11,880 6,455 84% 8 Tata Punch 10,982 8,453 30% 9 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 10,494 12,923 -19% 10 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 9,941 8,032 24%

Maruti Suzuki – 7 cars out of 10

A consistent top-seller for years, 7 out of the top 10 cars sold in October 2022 are badged Maruti Suzuki, reflecting its stronghold over the Indian automotive industry. Year after year, we have Maruti Suzuki bagging the top positions on this list. The Alto hatchback is the top seller with a sale of 21,260 units and a year-on-year growth of 22%.

The other 6 positions are taken by the Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Baleno, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. It is to be noted that the Swift is the only sedan on the top 10 list reflecting the segment’s dwindling presence in the industry.

Tata Motors – Nexon and Punch

Tata Motors has two compact SUVs on the list, both rated 5 stars in adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. The Nexon is the 5th most-selling car for October 2022, and the only other brand in the top 5 with Maruti Suzuki. It sold 13,767 units in October 2022, whereas Punch sold 10,982 units. Both have recorded a healthy Y-o-Y growth of 36% and 30% respectively.

Hyundai – Creta

Hyundai has managed to score a position on the top 10 list with its trusty Creta at the 7th position. The popular compact SUV sold 11,880 units in October 2022, almost 2,000 units more than its archrival, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.