Top 10 selling cars in March 2023 – 50% are SUVs

The top-selling cars list in India last month, reiterates Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the market. Take a look at the full list here.

The Indian passenger vehicle market posted a 26.7 percent growth in March 2023 when compared to last year’s numbers. The top-selling cars list in India last month reiterates Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the market. The Japanese automaker has seven out of the ten cars on the list. The gaping trend is that SUVs (all kinds) have taken over half of the total positions!

Rank Models Models March 2023 (units) 1 Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,559 2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 17,305 3 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 16,227 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,168 5 Tata Motors Nexon 14,769 6 Hyundai Creta 14,026 7 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 13,394 8 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11,995 9 Tata Motors Punch 10,894 10 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 10,045 Total 3,49,895

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki tops the list with Swift at the first position and with a sale of 17,559 units. Just a couple of hundred units is the WagonR clocking 17,305 units in sale. Maruti Suzuki has played it strong in the SUV game as Brezza slots in the third position and becomes the most-selling SUV for this month. The recently launched Grand Vitara has also bagged a spot on the list after clocking 10,045 units in sales.

Tata Motors

The only other OEM on the list with more than one car is Tata Motors. Both Tata Nexon and Punch continue to make their mark and slot at the 5th and 9th position respectively. For March 2023, Tata Motors volumes improved 4.1 percent year-on-year. However, the homegrown carmaker posted its highest-ever annual domestic sales of 5,38,640 units in FY23 and all of its SUVs namely – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, and Safari, recorded their highest-ever annual sales, contributing a substantial 66% of the total volume.

Hyundai

Despite Creta being the only Hyundai vehicle on this top-selling list, Hyundai is the second most-selling OEM in India for March 2023. Hyundai’s sales in March 2023 recorded at 50,600 units is up 13.5 percent from 44,600 units sold in March 2022.