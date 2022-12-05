Top 10 selling cars for November 2022 – Tata Nexon takes 2nd spot

It’s been quite a while since a non-Maruti took the second spot! Tata Motors Nexon has claimed the same with a sale of 15,871 units in November 2022.

The top 10 selling cars for November 2022 hold 7 cars from Maruti Suzuki, 2 from Tata Motors and 1 from Hyundai. Kia Motors has failed to grab a spot in the top 10 list despite recording healthy sales numbers for the month. Kia enters the list at the 12th position with the Seltos selling 9,284 units in November 2022.

Rank OEM Model Nov’22 Nov’21 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 20,945 9,931 111% 2 Tata Motors Nexon 15,871 9,831 61% 3 Maruti Suzuki Alto 15,663 13,812 13% 4 Maruti Suzuki Swift 15,153 14,568 4% 5 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 14,720 16,853 -13% 6 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 14,456 8,196 76% 7 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 13,818 8,752 58% 8 Hyundai Creta 13,321 10,300 29% 9 Tata Punch 12,131 6,110 99% 10 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,324 10,760 5%

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

First on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which recorded a whopping year-on-year growth of 111% after selling 20,945 units in November 2022 as compared to 9,931 cars at the same time last year. Last month, Alto took the coveted spot after selling 21,260 units.

The Toyota Glanza and Baleno together sold a whopping 25,338 units.

Last month’s top-seller Alto is at the third position this month while WagonR has slipped down to the 5th position with a decline of 13% in Y-o-Y sales. The hatchback is also the only car on the list with a negative y-o-y figure.

Tata Nexon

It’s been quite a while since a non-Maruti took the second spot! Tata Motors Nexon has claimed the same with a sale of 15,871 units in November 2022. It is also the best-selling compact SUV for this month with the second-best compact SUV (also a Tata!) arriving at the 9th position on this list. It seems that the advantage of having petrol, diesel and electric variants of the Nexon is helping it sustain volumes!

Maruti Suzuki Alto

October 2022’s best-seller, the Maruti Suzuki Alto slipped to the third position in November 2022. The popular hatchback sold 15,663 units in Nov’22 against 13,812 units in the corresponding month last year and recorded a y-o-y increase of 13%. Last month, it sold whopping 21,260 units.