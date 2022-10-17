Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP: Kushaq, Taigun, XUV700, Punch, etc

Here we have listed the top 10 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP along with their crash test scores. The list includes the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Safety is now considered to be an important parameter when purchasing a new car, thanks to the increasing awareness among people. The impressive ratings of some Indian cars from Global NCAP have played a major role in it. Under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, Global NCAP recently crash-tested two made-in-India cars following the updated protocols and they achieved a full 5 star safety rating. Here we have listed the top 10 safest cars in India.

The Taigun & Kushaq are twin models sharing the same platform & produced in the same plant. The models are the first models ever to achieve 5 stars for both adult & child occupant protection in our #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.



Top 10 Safest Cars in India as per Global NCAP:

Make and Model Adult Safety Rating Points scored (out of 17) Child Safety Rating Points scored (out of 49) Body Shell Skoda Kushaq 5 Star 29.64 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Volkswagen Taigun 5 Star 29.64 / 34 5 Star 42.00 Stable Tata Punch 5 Star 16.45 4 Star 40.89 Stable Mahindra XUV300 5 Star 16.42 4 Star 37.44 Stable Tata Altroz 5 Star 16.13 3 Star 29.00 Stable Tata Nexon 5 Star 16.06 3 Star 25.00 Stable Mahindra XUV700 5 Star 16.03 4 Star 41.66 Stable Honda Jazz 4 Star 13.89 3 Star 31.54 Stable Toyota Urban Cruiser 4 Star 13.52 3 Star 36.68 Stable Mahindra Marazzo 4 Star 12.85 2 Star 22.22 Stable

Skoda Kushaq & Volkswagen Taigun: 5 Star

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have been recently crash-tested under Global NCAP’s updated test protocols and with a 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection, they have emerged as the safest made-in-India cars. These SUVs scored an impressive 29.64 points out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, they earned 42 points out of a total of 49 points. Moreover, their bodyshell has been rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Tata Punch: 5 Star

Tata Punch has been awarded a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. It scored 16.45 points out of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 40.89 points out of a total of 49 points. Moreover, the bodyshell of the Punch is rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Mahindra XUV300: 5 Star

Mahindra XUV300 also achieved a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection. The XUV300 managed to score 16.42 points out of 17 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it got 37.44 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Mahindra XUV300 was rated stable.

Tata Altroz: 5 Star

Tata Altroz has bagged a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The Altroz got a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection with a total score of 16.13 points out of a total of 17 points and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test with a total score of 29 points out of a total of 49 points. The bodyshell of the Tata Altroz was rated stable.

Tata Nexon: 5 Star

Tata Nexon was the first made in India car to achieve a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test back in 2018. The Nexon got a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and a 3-star rating for child occupant protection. It scored 16.06 points out of 17 and 25 points out of 49 for adult occupant and child occupant protection respectively. Its bodyshell was rated stable.

Mahindra XUV700: 5 Star

The Mahindra XUV700 achieved an impressive 5-star rating for adult occupant protection and 4-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. It scored 16.03 out of 17 points for adult occupant safety and 41.66 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection. The bodyshell of the XUV700 was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Honda Jazz: 4 Star

Honda Jazz was awarded a 4-star rating for adult occupant protection and 3-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Jazz scored 13.89 points out of 17 points for adult occupant safety and 31.54 points out of 49 points for child occupant protection. Moreover, its bodyshell was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

Toyota Urban Cruiser: 4 Star

Toyota Urban Cruiser bagged a 4-star rating for adult occupant protection and 3-stars for child occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash test. The Urban Cruiser scored 13.52 points out of 17 for adult occupant safety and 36.68 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. Also, its bodyshell was rated stable.

Mahindra Marazzo: 4 Star

Finally, the last car on this list is the Mahindra Marazzo. This MPV bagged a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant protection with a total score of 12.85 points out of 17 points and a 2-star rating for child occupant protection with a total score of 22.22 points out 49 points. Its bodyshell was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

