Tesla recalls 48,000 Model 3 EVs for speed display issue in the US

Electric vehicle giant Tesla is recalling about 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the United States because they may not display the speedometer while in ‘Track Mode’.The recall covers vehicles from the 2018 through 2022 model years and the company will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue. Tesla said a firmware update released in December unintentionally removed the speed unit from the user interface. The company says that the issue was discovered internally and there are no indications that this has resulted in a crash or injury in the field.

“Lack of a speed unit when using Track Mode may not adequately inform the driver of vehicle speed, which may increase the risk of a collision,” the company said in its report to NHTSA.

The issue is limited only to the Model 3 Performance’s “Track” drive setting, which the company reiterated was meant only for off-road use. However, because the feature is not locked out when on the street, it must adhere to the same guidelines as any other digital speedometer.

Tesla is yet to submit a revised statement for the same.