Tata Punch, Tiago, and Altroz prices hiked

Tata Motors has updated its ICE with BS6 and hiked the prices of all its models simultaneously ranging from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 25,000. Tata has also discontinued the Punch Kaziranga Edition. Let us take a look at the price hike model-wise.

All Tata models are now available with idle start/stop feature as standard

Tata Altroz

All petrol trims of the Altroz are expensive by Rs 10,000, whereas the diesel versions get a price hike of Rs 15,000. The Tata Altroz turbo-petrol variants have received a hike in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the trim.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch’s Pure variant prices have been hiked by Rs 3,000, and the remaining variants get a flat increase of Rs 10,000. The Tata Punch is now offered in just Camo special edition as the Kaziranga edition is discontinued.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago has been updated with a tyre pressure monitor system and the prices have been hiked between Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 15,000 depending on the variant, including the CNG models.

Tata Tigor

The Tigor compact sedan is now costlier by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant. The Tigor is available in three iterations – petrol, CNG, and an electric alternative.