Tata Punch Interior image officially revealed: What to expect

The official interior image of the upcoming Tata Punch reveals a few quirky new touches. But a lot of equipment from the Tata Motors parts bin. Here is what the new Tata Punch will pack.

By:September 21, 2021 7:15 PM

Tata Motors is looking to launch a brand new model in the Indian market. Surprise, surprise! it’s an SUV… Or it’s supposed to resemble an SUV. The Tata Punch would be a micro-SUV that would take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and possibly the upcoming Citroen C3 model. The new Punch will obviously sit below the Nexon as Tata is expected to drop its Punch around the festive season this year. While we have seen what the model will look like from the outside in the past few weeks. The interior was kept under wraps.

Although some interior images have surfaced recently online, we now have an official glimpse of what the cabin will look like. The first official interior image of the Tata Punch reveals it will feature a similar style steering wheel as the Altroz, and it will also borrow the semi-digital driver’s instrument cluster. The floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is positioned right on top of the dash right in the middle. It is expected to come enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The air conditioning vents on the Punch will feature a contrasting colour surround. Something we also see being offered with the Tiago hatchback as well.

Tata Punch front right

The HBX concept which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo features an all-black look. But the production-spec Tata Punch went in favour of a dual-tone grey and white finish. The HBX concept featured some quirky bits like some straps to tie down things or a compass on the dash. Predictably, they have been dropped from the production model.

Some of the equipment seen on the Punch is borrowed from the Altroz mostly because it also shares the same platform. Tata Motors will use the same ALFA architecture for the Punch which also underpins the Altroz.

We expect the Punch to come with features like cruise control, or some basic connected vehicle features like telematics, keyless entry and more. However, the features list is officially kept close to their chest. We expect the Punch to come equipped with the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It would be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. But a semi-automatic AMT could also be offered.

