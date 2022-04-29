Tata Avinya electric SUV concept revealed: Claims 500 km+ driving range

Tata Motors has unveiled the all-new Tata Avinya electric SUV concept in India. This futuristic electric SUV is claimed to offer a driving range of over 500 km per charge and will be officially launched in 2025.

Tata Motors is currently India’s leading EV maker in the passenger vehicle segment and it wants to stay leaps ahead of the crowd. The company already has the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in its portfolio. Having unveiled the Tata Curvv coupe e-SUV a few weeks ago, the carmaker has now introduced yet another concept EV. The all-new Tata Avinya electric SUV concept made its world premiere in India today and it is claimed to offer a driving range of over 500 km on a full charge.

The new Tata Avinya SUV is based on the company’s Gen 3 pure electric vehicle architecture. Derived from the Sanskrit language, the name ‘Avinya’ stands for ‘Innovation’. The company says that the Avinya is a product which combines the essence of a premium hatch with the luxuries and versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV.

In terms of design, it looks very futuristic, thanks to LED light strips running across the length of the body both at the front as well as at the rear. It also gets massive alloy wheels and unique butterfly doors. The new Tata Avinya EV is claimed to offer a driving range of over 500 km on a full charge. Moreover, it will be equipped with ultra-fast charging that claims to fully juice up the EV in under 30 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons & Tata Motors said, “While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement.”

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors PV and TPEML added, “It is indeed a matter of pride for us at TPEML to present the AVINYA Concept to the world, a vision pivotal in signalling a ‘New Paradigm’. The AVINYA Concept is the fruition of our first idea built on our Pure EV GEN 3 architecture, enabling us to produce a range of globally competitive EVs. Our vision for pure EVs is focused on delivering wellness and rejuvenation while travelling, backed by cutting-edge technologies, aimed at improving the overall quality of life.”

