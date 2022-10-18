Renault’s electric strike at the Paris Motor Show 2022

25 years after inventing the ludospace (leisure activity vehicle) segment, Renault has featured a sliding side door for the first time ever in the Renault Kangoo.

Renault’s 4ever Trophy electric SUV concept has been revealed at the 2022 Paris Motor Show but there’s more from where it came from including vehicles such as the all-new Kangoo e-tech electric and Renault’s latest C segment SUV. Let’s take a look at what’s more from Renault’s stable this year.

R5 Turbo 3E

The R5 Turbo is an all-electric show car designed for drifting and pays tribute to Renault’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. Also in line is the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2 which claim performance at the top of their class.

The concept cars, show cars and new production models at the stand aim to show that the brand is more focused than ever on innovation while remaining true to its DNA and leveraging its expertise in electric vehicles.

Kangoo E-Tech Electric

25 years after inventing the ludospace (leisure activity vehicle) segment, Renault has featured a sliding side door for the first time ever in the Renault Kangoo. It claims to be the best of both worlds, as an elegant and roomy car for families that doubles up as a vehicle with a generously-sized boot and sturdy build for professionals. The Renault Kangoo is now available in an E-Tech Electric version for the first time.

All-new Austral

The Austral is a high-tech SUV revealed for the public for the first time and part of the C-segment offense that Renault has rolled out with Arkana and Megane E-tech electric. It also gets an Esprit Alpine version for a sporty look. It gets an OpenR screen that displays both the instrument panel and multimedia systems incorporated with Google. It also gets 32 driver assistance systems (ADASs), multi-sense settings and 4Control advanced, Renault’s third-generation four-wheel steering system.

The first Renault vehicle to be designed on the 3rd generation CMF-CD platform that was co-developed within the Alliance, All-New Austral features the latest more powerful and more efficient version of the Full Hybrid E-Tech system, and two petrol 48V or 12V Mild Hybrid engines. The range includes a selection of electrified motors so private owners and fleets have something to cover their specific use.