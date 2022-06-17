Renault car discounts: Avail up to Rs 94,000 on the Triber

Renault car discounts in June 2022. The Renault Kwid, Kiger, and Triber get a host of discounts under various schemes and exchange policies.

Renault India is offering a host of discounts on the Kwid hatchback, Kiger compact SUV, and the Triber MPV for June. The French carmaker is accepting online bookings for its offerings in India, and also home delivering the vehicles which include the following benefits.

Renault Kwid

Renault’s entry-level offering, the Kwid hatchback gets benefits up to Rs 35,000, a special loyalty benefits of up to Rs 37,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, taking the overall discount up to Rs 82,000 in total. The Renault Kwid is priced from Rs 4.62 lakh onwards, making the discounts a lucrative deal for customers.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger was launched right on time to turn Renault’s fortunes around and has been a good-selling product for the carmaker. The French carmaker is offering a special loyalty benefit of Rs 55,000, a Rs 10,000 corporate discount or as a special offer for rural customers, and an exchange benefit under the scrappage policy of Rs 10,000, taking the overall benefits to Rs 75,000 on a vehicle that is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh.

The Renault Kiger compact SUV is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is either naturally aspirated or turbocharged, paired to a manual or an AMT gearbox.

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is the 7-seater MPV offered by the French carmaker, which still falls under the sub-4 metre category. For June, Renault is offering benefits up to Rs 40,000, a special loyalty benefit up to Rs 44,000, and an exchange bonus under the scrappage policy of Rs 10,000, effectively offering a discount of Rs 94,000 in total.