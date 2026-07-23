Pharma major Novartis India posted its net profit at Rs 32.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2027, jumping 16% year-on-year from Rs 27.6 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its profit expanded over 27% from Rs 25 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Novartis India’s revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 104 crore, advancing over 18% YoY from Rs 87.5 crore posted in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its profit expanded over 14% from Rs 90.5 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The firm’s total expenses for the June quarter increased by 14% to Rs 69 crore from Rs 61 crore reported in the same period last year. Sequentially, the pharma company’s total expenses fell by over 1.4% from Rs 70.4 crore.

Novartis share price

Following the announcement of its results, Novartis India’s stock fell around 3% in the intraday session. Over the past one month its share price has delivered a return of 9%, while over the longer run of past six months it has climbed over 66%.