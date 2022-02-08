Renault achieves 8 lakh sales milestone in India

Renault India has achieved 8 lakh sales milestone in the country. This French carmaker’s current Indian portfolio includes the Renault Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and the Duster.

Renault India has today announced that the company has achieved the milestone of 8,00,000 customers in India. According to Renault, “This milestone has been enabled by the brand’s strong product portfolio, customer centricity, network expansion, rural focus and innovative marketing initiatives.” Talking about the company’s history, Renault made its India debut back in 2005 but its first successful product in the country was the Renault Duster mid-size SUV which was launched in 2012.

Over the years, Renault has launched several successful products, including the Kwid micro hatchback, Triber sub-compact MPV, and the recently introduced Kiger sub-compact SUV. Renault says that in a decade of its presence in India, the company has made significant progress which includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. The carmaker calls its strong foundation backed by customer satisfaction initiatives to be instrumental in achieving the milestone of 8,00,000 customers in the country.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “We are extremely delighted to have crossed the 8 Lakh sales milestone in India. This has been a phenomenal journey and I would like to thank all our customers, dealers, suppliers, employees, manufacturing & engineering teams for their immense support and belief in the brand. Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India.”

He further added, “Together with a strong product strategy, Renault has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India.” Renault India is exponentially growing its network too, with more than 150 facilities added in the last two years. The company currently has a widespread presence of 530 sales and more than 530 service touchpoints, which includes 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.

