Renault 4ever Trophy electric SUV concept revealed at Paris Motor Show 2022

The electric version of the iconic Renault 4, the 4ever Trophy is here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally.

Renault has previewed the 4ever Trophy show car, a compact, fully-electric SUV concept at the Paris Motor Show 2022, set to be launched in 2025. The electric version of the iconic Renault 4, the 4ever Trophy is here to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 4L Trophy humanitarian rally.

The Renault 4ever Trophy takes a note from the original, rugged front-wheel-drive hatchback called Renault 4.

The Renault 4ever trophy is 4,160mm long, 1,950mm wide, 1900mm high and has a wheelbase of 2.570mm. It rides on 19-inch tyres while being powered with a full-electric, wound rotor. It gets a prominent bonnet, bumper and the hallmark, angled rear section. Trapezoidal side windows with rounded corners are located just above the rear wheels and the electric SUV blends retro stye with a dash of contemporary.

The electric SUV carries forward Renault 4’s iconic wide horizontal grille featuring round, built-in lamps, with Matrix LED lights. It features the recognisable pill-shaped rear lights with a slight redesign, yet they remain readily recognisable and are a clear nod to the iconic 4L, with a dune-buggy vibe!

It features the recognisable pill-shaped rear lights with a slight redesign.

The Renault 4ever Trophy takes a note from the original, rugged front-wheel-drive hatchback called Renault 4 that was built in the early 1960s to the early 1990s. The production model is expected to be called the Renault 4 and following the Renault 5 small full-electric hatchback, another retro-themed electric vehicle. It paves the way for the brand’s future all-electric B-segment SUVs.

According to Renault, the profile of the 4ever Trophy electric SUV (“Trophy” refers to an annual endurance event for classic Renault 4s) is claimed to be about 95% of what the production version will look like.