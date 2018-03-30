Remember Mr Bean’s MINI? Well, there’s an electric one now that looks insanely awesome!

MINI has taken the wraps off a very special car at the ongoing New York International Auto Show 2018 - an all-electric version of the classic Mini. Mini Cooper is an icon in itself and with its electric version, the age-old car demonstrates it appetite for purely electric driving. Classic Mini Electric combines the historic look of the world’s favourite small car with a very modern drive tech for future urban mobility. One thing is quite clear, if they filmed any more of Mr Bean's movies, they would have to feature the Classic Mini Electric.

The MINI Electric Concept was announced at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, and paves the way for the brand’s first all-electric vehicle which will be unveiled in 2019 - just in time for the 60th anniversary of the classic Mini. The fully electric production vehicle is currently in development, based on the MINI 3-Door Hatch, and will be produced for the first time at MINI Plant Oxford next year.

In 2008, the brand presented the MINI E – based on the predecessor model of the current MINI 3 Door, about 600 examples were produced and used in a field trial under everyday conditions. This trial played a central role in paving the way for the development of the BMW i3, which has enjoyed worldwide success since 2013.

The exterior red paint is complemented by a contrast white roof and characteristic bonnet strips.

Besides all-electric models, BMW Group's MINI has also come up with hybrid cars. In the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid model, the combination of an internal combustion engine with an electric drive provides a system output of 224 hp and an intelligent hybrid-specific all-wheel-drive system.

The MINI Countryman Plug-In Hyrbid makes a significant contribution to the global market success of the BMW Group's electrified vehicle fleet. By contrast, the classic Mini Electric presented in New York will remain unique. A late and carefully restored example of the classic Mini Cooper serves as the basis for this special vehicle.