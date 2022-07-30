Rapper Badshah takes delivery of his second Lamborghini Urus

This is his second Lamborghini Urus within three months, as he had purchased a unit previously from the pre-owned market.

Indian rapper Badshah has purchased a new Lamborghini Urus. The new SUV is finished in the Neo Noctis paint scheme. This is his second Urus within three months, as he had purchased a unit previously from the pre-owned market.

Lamborghini Urus has doubled the Italian company’s overall sales since its market launch in 2018. Known as the best-selling product that Lamborghini has in its line-up, more than 20,000 units of this super SUV have been produced till date.

The prices of the Urus start at Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 3.43 crore (ex-showroom) for the Pearl Capsule Edition. Apart from Urus, earlier this month, Badshah added a Rs 1.4 crore Audi Q8 to his garage of exotic rides, he also owns Rolls Royce Wraith.

This super SUV is based on the Volkswagen Group MLB Evo platform and is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that produces 641 bhp at 6,000 RPM and 850 Nm of torque at 2,250 RPM. The all-wheel-drive Urus is said to accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, from zero to 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds and it has a top speed of 305 kmph.

In spite of its hardcore performance characteristics, it shares its architecture with Audi RSQ8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne.

Many awards and accolades were bestowed upon the Urus, and it has played an instrumental role in events all over the world – from the highest roads to the most challenging off-road scenarios. According to Lamborghini, the entire examples around the world have travelled more than 360 million kms in total.

A number of successful personalities in the entertainment industry own Lamborghini Urus, including Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR, and Kartik Aaryan.