Polestar 3 EV SUV: Price, range and specs

The standard Polestar 3 produces 486 bhp and 840 Nm, the optional Performance Pack, increases the power output to 516 bhp!

Polestar, a Swedish-Chinese automotive electric performance car brand has revealed its first electric SUV called the Polestar 3. The electric car claims a range of 482kms, tech supplies from Google, Luminar, Qualcomm etc and will rival Mercedes, BMW and Audi in the luxury EV SUV space. In the global markets, the EV SUV is expected to be priced around Rs. 69 lakhs, ($83,900). The EV SUV will run on Nvidia’s Drive computing platform

The Polestar 3 is being positioned as the brand’s most advanced EV (they have just 2 more already) to date that will run on Nvidia’s Drive computing platform, processing sensor data to power the vehicle’s driver-assist system (ADAS). Similar to its sibling, the Polestar 2 will get Google’s native Android Automotive operating system.

The Polestar 3 has a standard driver-assist package that includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, blindspot detection, and other safety features that are quite common nowadays. Starting in mid-2023, buyers can also opt for the Pilot Pack which will get them an additional control unit from Nvidia, three cameras, four ultrasonic sensors, and a cleaning system for the front- and rear-view cameras.

Polestar 3 will be powered by a dual-motor configuration and a power bias towards the rear. The standard car produces a total of 486 bhp and a peak torque of 840 Nm. On the other hand, the optional Performance Pack, increases the power output to 516 bhp and 910 Nm. According to Polestar, adjustable one-pedal drive is included, as well as an electric Torque Vectoring Dual Clutch function on the rear axle. A decoupling function is also available for the rear electric motor, allowing the car to run only on the front electric motor to save energy under certain circumstances.

Battery duties via a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in a prismatic cell design housed in a protective aluminium case with boron steel reinforcement and liquid cooling. A heat pump is included as standard, helping Polestar 3 utilise ambient heat for climate and battery pre-conditioning. Polestar 3 is also equipped for bidirectional charging, enabling future potential for vehicle-to-grid and plug-and-charge capabilities.