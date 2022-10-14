Paris Motor Show 2022: What to expect

The Paris Motor Show 2022, is returning after 4 years and will be held from October 17-23 in Paris.

The biennial Paris Motor Show is returning this year and will be held in Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition venue starting October 17 to October 23. The show is returning after 4 years after the last one planned between October 1 to Oct 11, 2022 was canceled due to the pandemic. The Motor Show attracts more than a million visitors to spend days around new cars, technologies. Let’s take a look at what new models are expected this year!

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

A flagship model for Jeep, the Grand Cherokee 4xe will be showcased in a plug-in hybrid guise. It will rival the Mercedes GLS, Land Rover Discovery and the BMW X7. As per sources, even the Jeep Wagoneer S will be present as the brand’s pure-electric luxury SUV.

Additionally, Jeep’s first all-electric car, the Avenger will be showcased at the Paris Motor Show. It uses the Stellantis CMP platform shared with other small SUVs such as the Peugeot 2008 and the Vauxhall Mokka. Jeep claims that the EV will offer a range of 400 kms on a full charge.

Alpine A110 R

Alpine is awaited to make an appearance in Paris and as per sources, it is already confirmed that the French carmaker will debut the hardcore A110 R at the Motor Show. The car is scheduled to go on sale later this month and will be positioned above the standard A110 while weighing 34kgs less (at 1082kgs) than the standard car.

Alpine Alpenglow

Alpine is also set to debut a new concept – Alpenglow after its full scheduled reveal next week. The concept will inspire the brand’s next generation of Alpine cars as it heads towards electric-only power. It is likely to be presented with a front-facing light bar, a wide diffuser and an interior that resembles the McLaren Solus GT

BYD

BYD is entering the European market with 3 new EVs – the Atto 3, recently revealed in India and has received a 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP, Tang SUV and the Han Saloon. The brand is expected to detail the cars’ pricing, spec and availability at the Motor Show.

Fisker

The Fisker Ocean rivals the Tesla Model Y, Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and is scheduled for sale in UK next year starting at appro Rs. 32 lakh ( £34,990). The electric car debuted at the Goodwood Festival of speed and will be showcased again, up close, in Paris. It will go on sale in the UK next year, with prices starting from £34,990. We’ve already seen it in the UK, debuting here at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but now European customers will be able to see it up close in Paris.