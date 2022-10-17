Paris Motor Show 2022: Renault 4 EV, all details 

Not just an EV but the Renault 4 is likely to be a sub-compact SUV as the teaser image resembles a high-riding vehicle with a stance that resembles an SUV.

The Renault 4 hatchback is expected to make a comeback tomorrow, October 17, at the first day of the Paris Motor Show 2022 as an electric vehicle. Not just an EV but the iconic Renault is likely to be a sub-compact SUV as the teaser image resembles a high-riding vehicle with a stance that resembles SUV-ish, with chunky tyres, roof rails and what seems like a triangular shared rear window.

The concept car from Renault is likely to retain the boxy lines from the original 4, albeit some new design and styling elements. The French carmaker in the past had mentioned that the 4 would return with the 5 electric vehicle under the brand’s pursuit for ‘electric’ future vehicles. The concept might just pay homage and tip its hat to the 4’s rally history and take some cues from it.

It will take until the end of this decade to prepare the production-ready version and it might just take the dimensions of the original car. In comparison, the Renault 4 has dimensions similar to the Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

