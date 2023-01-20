On stealth mode: Chevrolet unleashes first Corvette AWD hybrid

The 2024 E-Ray is the fastest production Corvette in history, clocking a sprint of 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.

Commemorating its 70th birthday in style, Chevrolet has introduced the first-ever electrified Corvette with all-wheel-drive and a humongous 6.2-litre small block V8 called the ‘E-Ray.’

The 2024 E-Ray is the fastest production Corvette in history, clocking a sprint of 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds. The engine sends 495bhp to the rear wheels while being mated to an eight-speed transmission.

For the electrification which is for the first time ever, the 2024 E-Ray gets a 160bhp electric motor nestled on the front axle powered by a 1.9kWh battery mounted in between the seats. It also gets an AWD system which claims to adapt to meet traction conditions and driver needs.

There’s no plug-in charging for the E-Ray’s battery system as the battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving.

The 2024 Chevrolet E-Ray also gets a pure EV or ‘Stealth mode’ as Chevy likes to call it that allows the electric, all-wheel-drive car can hit 45kmph with just the e-motor in play. It gets six selectable modes that adjust the levels of e-assistance!

“Corvette has been a halo for Chevrolet since 1953,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “E-Ray’s unprecedented blend of confidence, luxury performance, sophistication and style provides a new reason for more people to experience the Corvette.”

“Corvettes must provide an exhilarating driving experience on backroads and tracks, and E-Ray nails it,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “The electrification technology enhances the feeling of control in all conditions, adding an unexpected degree of composure.