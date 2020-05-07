Offers for ride in Lamborghini pour in for boy who stole mum’s car to go buy a Lambo with $3

The $3 in Adrian's wallet may not have bought him a Lamborghini but a day following the incident, offers have been pouring in for Adrian to have a seat in and experience a ride in a Lamborghini.

Photos: mikeandersonKSL/Twitter

Alright kids, listen carefully. Just because Adrian got his wish doesn’t mean stealing your mum’s car is a good idea. But yes, he did indeed. The tale of the boy who stole mum’s SUV to drive to a Lamborghini showroom and buy one with $3 in his wallet has taken a new turn. And this time, it is a happy ending.

5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa made news for dreaming big and now according to a KUTV 2 News report, his dreams may be coming true. The report suggests that offers are pouring in inviting the boy to sit in and ride in a Lamborghini.

So, the story goes something like this. Following an argument with his mother when she obviously very wrongfully refused to buy Adrian a Lamborghini, the five-year-old decided to do it himself. He took the keys to his family SUV, hopped in and headed to California. He drove for about 3 km before being stopped by the police.

The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that one of their officers had pulled over someone in a car who he thought was an impaired driver.

The $3 in his wallet may not have bought him a Lamborghini but 2News reports that a day following the incident, offers have been pouring in for Adrian to have a seat in and experience a ride in a Lamborghini. The Estrada family also met up with a Lamborghini owner from Orem, so Adrian could get a ride.

Also read: Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

KUTV 2News reports they’ve received emails from public relations professionals wanting to get in touch with Adrian regarding Lamborghinis. As for Adrian, he said, “The police told me I drive good,” quotes 2News.

