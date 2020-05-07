Offers for ride in Lamborghini pour in for boy who stole mum’s car to go buy a Lambo with $3

The $3 in Adrian's wallet may not have bought him a Lamborghini but a day following the incident, offers have been pouring in for Adrian to have a seat in and experience a ride in a Lamborghini.

By:Published: May 7, 2020 11:40:27 AM
Photos: mikeandersonKSL/Twitter

Alright kids, listen carefully. Just because Adrian got his wish doesn’t mean stealing your mum’s car is a good idea. But yes, he did indeed. The tale of the boy who stole mum’s SUV to drive to a Lamborghini showroom and buy one with $3 in his wallet has taken a new turn. And this time, it is a happy ending.

5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa made news for dreaming big and now according to a KUTV 2 News report, his dreams may be coming true. The report suggests that offers are pouring in inviting the boy to sit in and ride in a Lamborghini.

So, the story goes something like this. Following an argument with his mother when she obviously very wrongfully refused to buy Adrian a Lamborghini, the five-year-old decided to do it himself. He took the keys to his family SUV, hopped in and headed to California. He drove for about 3 km before being stopped by the police.

The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that one of their officers had pulled over someone in a car who he thought was an impaired driver.

The $3 in his wallet may not have bought him a Lamborghini but 2News reports that a day following the incident, offers have been pouring in for Adrian to have a seat in and experience a ride in a Lamborghini. The Estrada family also met up with a Lamborghini owner from Orem, so Adrian could get a ride.

Also read: Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

KUTV 2News reports they’ve received emails from public relations professionals wanting to get in touch with Adrian regarding Lamborghinis. As for Adrian, he said, “The police told me I drive good,” quotes 2News.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Cars to resume manufacturing from next week in Rajasthan: Awaiting permission in Greater Noida

Honda Cars to resume manufacturing from next week in Rajasthan: Awaiting permission in Greater Noida

Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Volkswagen India appoints Abbey Thomas as its new marketing head

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

Video: The electric Tesla Cybertruck imagined as a hard core military vehicle

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

How India's automototive sector turned saviours during Covid-19 scare: Making ventilators, masks, PPE and more

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Lamborghini to host world’s first augmented reality launch of Huracán EVO RWD Spyder

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Royal Enfield begins production with minimal staff, 120 dealerships resume partial operations

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor Company restarts production amid lockdown with new rules

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Droom launches Jumpstart: Doorstep servicing for vehicles grounded by lockdown at Rs 499

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

Mercedes-Benz India factory and dealerships restart under Covid-19 safety rules

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

5-year old caught driving mother's car to buy a Lamborghini!

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Hyundai i20 N teased: Most powerful i20 yet with inspiration from i20 WRC

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

Massive discount of upto Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai cars like Elantra: Book now to avail the offer

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

No car EMIs for up to 3 months if you lose your job: Hyundai EMI Assurance Program launched

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Five must-do things to get your car ready before Coronavirus lockdown lifts

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

Isuzu to restart production of D-Max V-Cross & more as lockdown eases

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift variants explained: Features, Specs, touchscreen and more

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Maruti Suzuki dealerships resume with new Covid-19 instructions: Deliveries to start soon

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

Royal Enfield Bullet Diesel: Surat-based garage restores 85 kmpl diesel-powered Taurus

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

BS6 Vespa SXL 149, VXL 149 launched in India: Price starts at Rs 1.22 lakh

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing

Indian FTR Carbon, FTR Rally variants to arrive soon in India: Live for online viewing