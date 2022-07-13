Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India at Rs 7.86 lakh onwards. The new Magnite Red Edition gets cosmetic and interior updates, including an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity.

Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India at Rs 7.86 lakh onwards ex-showroom). The Nissan Magnite Red Edition is based on the XV trim and is offered in three variants, and two colour options: Onyx Black and Storm White.

Nissan Magnite Variant Price MT XV Red Edition Rs 7.86 lakh Turbo MT XV Red Edition Rs 9.24 lakh Turbo CVT XV Red Edition Rs 9.99 lakh

The new Red Edition of the Magnite gets a red accent on the grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and body side cladding. The theme continues on the inside, with a red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest, and a centre console. Another addition to the exterior of the SUV is body graphics, tail door garnish, and a prominent Red Edition-specific badge.

Apart from these exterior changes, the Nissan Magnite Red Edition carried forward the same 16-inch alloy wheel design, LED fog lamps and DRLs from the standard XV trim of the Magnite.

Tech updates in the Magnite Red Edition include an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 7.0-inch full TFT instrument cluster, and a rear-view camera with a projection guide. Other interior upgrades include a push start button, an LED scuff plate, ambient lighting, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist.

Powering the new Nissan Magnite Red Edition is a 1.0-litre petrol engine in a naturally aspirated form or with a turbocharger. The 1.0-litre NA engine makes 71 bhp and 91 Nm of torque and the turbocharged motor makes 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The engines are paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update.”

The Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer for the carmaker since its launch, as it instantly became the best-seller for Nissan, owing to its price point and engine options. The Nissan Magnite competes in a highly crowded segment that consists of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza amongst others.