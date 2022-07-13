Nissan Magnite Red Edition launched in India at Rs 7.86 lakh onwards ex-showroom). The Nissan Magnite Red Edition is based on the XV trim and is offered in three variants, and two colour options: Onyx Black and Storm White.
|Nissan Magnite Variant
|Price
|MT XV Red Edition
|Rs 7.86 lakh
|Turbo MT XV Red Edition
|Rs 9.24 lakh
|Turbo CVT XV Red Edition
|Rs 9.99 lakh
The new Red Edition of the Magnite gets a red accent on the grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and body side cladding. The theme continues on the inside, with a red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest, and a centre console. Another addition to the exterior of the SUV is body graphics, tail door garnish, and a prominent Red Edition-specific badge.
Apart from these exterior changes, the Nissan Magnite Red Edition carried forward the same 16-inch alloy wheel design, LED fog lamps and DRLs from the standard XV trim of the Magnite.
Tech updates in the Magnite Red Edition include an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 7.0-inch full TFT instrument cluster, and a rear-view camera with a projection guide. Other interior upgrades include a push start button, an LED scuff plate, ambient lighting, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist.
Powering the new Nissan Magnite Red Edition is a 1.0-litre petrol engine in a naturally aspirated form or with a turbocharger. The 1.0-litre NA engine makes 71 bhp and 91 Nm of torque and the turbocharged motor makes 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. The engines are paired to a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update.”
The Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer for the carmaker since its launch, as it instantly became the best-seller for Nissan, owing to its price point and engine options. The Nissan Magnite competes in a highly crowded segment that consists of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza amongst others.