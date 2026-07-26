Magnus Steel & Infra has reported a nearly five-fold jump in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, aided by a sharp rise in revenue and improved operational performance.

The company posted a standalone net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 41 lakh in the year-ago period, while revenue from operations surged 273.7% to Rs 7.30 crore from Rs 1.95 crore.

Profit before tax rose 490.6% to Rs 2.41 crore, while EBITDA climbed 400.7% to Rs 2.41 crore from Rs 48 lakh a year ago, reflecting stronger execution, improved operational efficiency and cost management. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to Rs 7.13 from Rs 1.21.

Chairman and Director Karron Naresh Bajaj said the robust quarterly performance reflected disciplined execution and the company’s focus on sustainable growth. He added that Magnus Steel & Infra would continue to expand its presence in the steel and infrastructure sectors while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Separately, the company said it has been empanelled as an approved steel supplier for Tata Motors’ upcoming automobile manufacturing projects in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Through project contractor RIECO Industries Ltd, it has already commenced supplies and secured multiple purchase orders, a move expected to strengthen its order book and support long-term growth.