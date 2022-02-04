Nissan India launches #BeANissanBlindSpotter road safety initiative with Kapil Dev

Nissan India has launched a multi-partner road safety initiative, #BeANissanBlindSpotter, with Kapil Dev as an ambassador for the initiative. It is aimed to identify and mark some of India’s worst accident blindspots and finally turn them into safe spots.

Resonating with Nissan’s vision of #NissanCares which considers road safety as a crucial aspect, Nissan India and Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev have today launched a multi-partner road safety initiative, #BeANissanBlindSpotter. This campaign is being run in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the Indian Road Safety Campaign (IRSC). As a part of this initiative, they will identify some of India’s worst accident blindspots.

According to the company, this initiative will generate awareness of road safety among the people by encouraging motorists to identify and map accident hotspots on a dedicated microsite. This is aimed to bring a positive change, make the Indian roads safer for everyone, and even contribute to Nissan’s global ambition of achieving zero fatalities involving its vehicles. Former cricketer Kapil Dev is said to play a key role in raising the profile of the issue of blindspots on India’s roads as an ambassador for the initiative.

Commenting on this initiative, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said, “Blind Spots on the roads are accident-prone areas that often lead to fatal outcomes and it’s welcoming to see that companies like Nissan India are addressing this cause with great attention and passion. The campaign by Nissan with the support of IRSC will help to collect the crucial data for the Blind Spots, which will be extremely important to make roads in and around Delhi and Chennai even safer and save many lives.”

He further added, “This is a crowdsource initiative which calls for people in these cities to contribute to this campaign and provide more information about Blind Spots in their daily commute so a collective action can be explored to eliminate and reduce road fatalities. I congratulate and wish the team the best of luck for their CSR efforts.”

This new initiative includes mapping blind spots, creation of a road safety audit and surveys with bus drivers, government officials & engineers. The campaign will start on February 4, 2022, with a mass media ‘call to action’ for crowdsourced data, which will be collected and pinned on a digital map by MapMyIndia, one of India’s leading providers of digital maps & geospatial navigation. Once the final data is collected, with support from the government, the blind spots will be marked following a formal verification by IRSC, including a physical inspection and the stakeholders will be trained with an aim of turning them into safe spots.

“Road Safety is one the primary concerns today. Nissan’s #BeaNissanBlindSpotter campaign focus is on the concerning issue of the blind spots in the country and will work towards the adoption of best practices on our roads. We are pleased to support Nissan in this noble cause of generating awareness about road safety and working towards preventing accidents caused by blind spots in India,” said Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer, spokesperson.

“Nissan has always been a people-first organization, launching the #BeaNissanBlindSpotter campaign will generate awareness of blind spots across the cities and highlight this crucially important subject. The campaign will allow two-way communication with the public through a dedicated microsite. We are proud to launch this campaign with the support of Kapil Dev, the government and our NGO partner IRSC,” added Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

