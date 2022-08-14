New Nurburgring record for the Porsche Taycan

The performance kit on the record-breaking Taycan Turbo S includes 21-inch RS-Spyder-design wheels with road-approved, Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tyres.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S with development driver Lars Kern has set a lap record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife taking just seven minutes and 33 seconds! This is the first time a series-production electric car posted a faster lap on the famous track. The sports sedan was equipped with the new performance kit and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and – aside from the required roll cage and racing seats – was an entirely standard production vehicle.

Below is the full video of the lap.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S, that set the record, weighed the same as the series production car. To verify the new record time on the 20.8-kilometre circuit in Germany’s Eifel region, a notary was on hand. It is confirmed that the record-breaking road car was a standard production model.

The performance kit on the record-breaking Taycan Turbo S includes 21-inch RS-Spyder-design wheels with road-approved, Pirelli P Zero Corsa sports tyres. Their tyre compound is similar to that of racing tyres. Another element of the performance kit is a software update to the Porsche 4D Chassis Control so that it works in harmony with the sports tyres. The system analyses and synchronises all the chassis systems of the Taycan in real time. “In the past, only thoroughbred super sports cars got into the 7:33 range,” says Kern. “With the new performance kit I was able to push even harder, and the car was even more precise and agile to boot.”

The performance kit is offered through Porsche Tequipment. It is currently only available in Germany and only for the 2023 model year Taycan Turbo S sports sedan. Production of these cars started in late July 2022, while the performance kit itself is expected to be available from the end of the year. The plan is for the retrofit to be carried out after initial delivery, in the Porsche workshops in Zuffenhausen. Transport to and from the factory is included, as is the individual vehicle approval and registration of the Taycan.

The sports tyres are primarily designed for driving on the track. Buyers can therefore switch back to standard road tyres at any time. It is not necessary to restore the original chassis software when doing this.