New Mahindra Scorpio Classic variant-wise features explained

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic variants-wise features explained. The new Scorpio is available in S and S 11 trims and here are the features in detail.

Mahindra has unveiled the new 2022 Scorpio Classic in India and is set to announce the prices on August 20. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio classic gets updated exterior styling, tweaked interiors, and also changes to its mechanicals like the engine, gearbox, and suspension to offer a better ride compared to the older model.

Speaking about the changes, the new Scorpio Classic gets new LED headlights, LED fog lamps, a more muscular bonnet, and a lighter aluminium engine that offers 14 per cent more efficiency. The Scorpio Classic gets a 130 bhp diesel engine that produces 300 Nm of torque with the help of a manual gearbox.

Also Read: The Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs older models: A long-time owner’s perspective

Coming to the variants, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants: Classic S and Classic S 11. These two variants are sold in six colours: Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White, and a new Galaxy Grey. Let’s take a closer look at what features both variants of the 2022 Scorpio Classic offers.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S features

The Classic S is the base version of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic and offers the new twin-peaks logo, LED tail lamps, a bonnet scoop, and 17-inch steel wheels. Inside, the SUV gets a dual-tone theme and tilt-adjustable steering.

In terms of safety, the Scorpio Classic S variant gets ABS with EBD, dual airbags, reverse parking sensor, seatbelt reminder, engine immobiliser, and manual central locking.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S 11 features

The S 11 is the higher-spec version of the Scorpio Classic and in addition to the S, the Classic S 11 gets a projector LED headlamp with static bending functionality and 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior gets fabric upholstery, a faux leather steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and more.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic S 11 gets a 9.0-inch infotainment system with a smartphone mirroring option, cruise control, remote central locking, rear washer and wiper amongst others. Safety features on both variants of the new Scorpio Classic remain the same.