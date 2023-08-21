Production version of the Lamborghini Lanzador EV concept is likely to come out in 2028.

After multiple teasers shared on social media, Lamborghini has taken the covers off its new electric vehicle (EV) concept named Lanzador. The concept electric car made its maiden appearance recently at the 2023 Monterey Car Week a few days back. A grand tourer on heels, the Lanzador concept comes with a 2+2 seat configuration.

Lamborghini EV concept: All-new segment

Riding on large 23-inch wheels, Lanzador is a perfect blend of styling elements from Urus and Sián. With this new product, Lamborghini aims to create a whole new car segment called Ultra GT. Lanzador is being considered as a follow-up to the V12-powered plug-in hybrid Reveulto unveiled earlier this year.

Contrary to notions, Lanzador isn’t Lamborghini’s first fully-electric concept to be unveiled globally, that honour belongs to the Terzo Millennio concept from 2017. Lanzador is the fourth model to be announced as part of Lamborghini’s Direzione Cor Tour strategy which pushes towards electrification.

Lamborghini EV concept: Specs

In its current avatar, Lamborghini gets an all-wheel drive system featuring a twin-motor setup powering both axles. The combined peak power output is claimed to be over 1 megawatt, which is equivalent to 1340 horses. Drivers can further adjust power delivery between the two motors to configure performance distribution as per preference.

Lamborghini hasn’t officially revealed anything about its battery specs or range, but Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Stephen Winkleman predicted a range of over 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge.

Also Read Bentley launches Bentayga EWB Mulliner

Amplifying the driving experience is the newly-developed Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving dynamics control system. This system will feature several sensors and actuators to ensure precise driving behaviour. Further, an active chassis including a steerable rear axle and air suspension allows the Lanzador to tune itself as per various road situations.

Lamborghini EV concept: Design, aerodynamics

Despite possessing a higher ground clearance than traditional grand tourers, the Lanzador is only 1500mm tall. Also, the driver, referred to as ‘pilot’ by Lamborghini in this case, sits fairly low just like a typical sports car. The spaceship influence in the Lanzador’s design is very apparent, which accentuates the EV’s aerodynamic properties.

Speaking of aerodynamics, Lanzador is equipped with LA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) system that ensures the best efficiency in the concept car’s Urban mode and the best downforce in Performance mode.

The cabin of Lanzador is bolstered by sustainable materials sourced from within Italy. This includes high-end Merino wool wrapped around the dashboard, seats and door panels. Further, the coloured stitching is made from a blend of recycled nylon and plastic, while many non-visible plastics, such as the foam of the sports seats, are made of 3D-printed recycled fibres.