New Hyundai Verna to get dual screens, ventilated and heated seats

The new Hyundai Verna will be launched on March 21, 2023.

Weeks ahead of its official launch on March 21, Hyundai has revealed more information on the Verna midsize sedan. The new Verna gets more engine options, an updated design and now more first-in-segment features. Let us take a look.

New Hyundai Verna features

The upcoming Hyundai Verna will get switchable type infotainment & climate controller in a dual-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch screens where one will be for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. The new Verna will also get first-in-segment features such as front heated seats that are also ventilated along with an 8 Speaker sound system by Bose. It also gets LED headlamps and DRLs that run across the width of the sedan along with connected LED tail lamps.

New Hyundai Verna engine options

The Hyundai Verna will be offered with a choice of two 1.5-litre petrol engines – a 115hp naturally aspirated unit and a turbocharged unit producing 160hp. Both engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Additionally, the naturally aspirated unit will get a CVT while the turbo-petrol variant will get DCT as an option.