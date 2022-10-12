scorecardresearch

New BMW M2: 5 things to know, manual gearbox, 460hp!

The new M2 coupe claims to clock triple-digit speed from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds with an automatic gearbox.

Written by Arushi Rawat
New BMW M2: 5 things to know, manual gearbox, 460hp!

BMW’s rowdy Bavarian, the second-generation M2 has been revealed promising unadulterated driving pleasure. As the model celebrates the 50-year anniversary of BMW M GmbH, let’s take a look at 5 things to know about the new edition of the brand’s two-door model whose previous versions have notched up nearly 60,000 sales worldwide.

Design and styling

The new BMW M2 gets a low-slung GT-style rear diffuser, quad-exit exhausts and a bodykit that rounds up a rear spoiler as well. True to BMW values, the new M2 gets frameless horizontal kidney grilles and wide-set headlights inspired from the 02 family of coupes that the carmaker produced between 1966 and 1977. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rer lightweight alloy wheels as standard.

Optional upgrades include 1-inch larger rims on each axle, a carbon-fibre roof and the most important of all, the M Race Track package that removes the 250kmph speed limiter allowing it to clock 285kmph on the speedometer.

Also Read

Interior

The new BMW M2 gets a cockpit with M-featuring readouts, controls and setup options along with BMW’s curved display split into a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. The optional BMW Head-Up Display also features M-specific readouts. Comfort features include three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with maps and navigation, ambient lighting, etc. It also gets active cruise control with Stop & Go function, parking assistant, reverse assistant and driving assistant.

Engine and power: Revs to 7,200rpm!

The new BMW M2 will be sold with a single engine option – a variation of the ‘B58’ 3.0-litre straight six, also seen on the M3 and M4 producing 460hp and 550Nm of torque and the new engine revs to a maximum 7,200 rpm! The new M2 coupe claims to clock triple-digit speed from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds with an automatic gearbox. It also gets the choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox as well for those seeking performance in a classic mold and clocks 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds using this transmission.

Besides M traction control, the standard-fit M Drive Professional on the new M2 includes the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer!

The new BMW M2 in India?

Although BMW hasn’t made any announcement about the new M2 being offered in the Indian market, we expect its arrival sometime next year.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.