New BMW M2: 5 things to know, manual gearbox, 460hp!

The new M2 coupe claims to clock triple-digit speed from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds with an automatic gearbox.

BMW’s rowdy Bavarian, the second-generation M2 has been revealed promising unadulterated driving pleasure. As the model celebrates the 50-year anniversary of BMW M GmbH, let’s take a look at 5 things to know about the new edition of the brand’s two-door model whose previous versions have notched up nearly 60,000 sales worldwide.

Design and styling

The new BMW M2 gets a low-slung GT-style rear diffuser, quad-exit exhausts and a bodykit that rounds up a rear spoiler as well. True to BMW values, the new M2 gets frameless horizontal kidney grilles and wide-set headlights inspired from the 02 family of coupes that the carmaker produced between 1966 and 1977. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rer lightweight alloy wheels as standard.

Optional upgrades include 1-inch larger rims on each axle, a carbon-fibre roof and the most important of all, the M Race Track package that removes the 250kmph speed limiter allowing it to clock 285kmph on the speedometer.

Interior

The new BMW M2 gets a cockpit with M-featuring readouts, controls and setup options along with BMW’s curved display split into a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display. The optional BMW Head-Up Display also features M-specific readouts. Comfort features include three-zone automatic climate control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with maps and navigation, ambient lighting, etc. It also gets active cruise control with Stop & Go function, parking assistant, reverse assistant and driving assistant.

Engine and power: Revs to 7,200rpm!

The new BMW M2 will be sold with a single engine option – a variation of the ‘B58’ 3.0-litre straight six, also seen on the M3 and M4 producing 460hp and 550Nm of torque and the new engine revs to a maximum 7,200 rpm! The new M2 coupe claims to clock triple-digit speed from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds with an automatic gearbox. It also gets the choice of a 6-speed manual gearbox as well for those seeking performance in a classic mold and clocks 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds using this transmission.

Besides M traction control, the standard-fit M Drive Professional on the new M2 includes the M Drift Analyser and M Laptimer!

The new BMW M2 in India?

Although BMW hasn’t made any announcement about the new M2 being offered in the Indian market, we expect its arrival sometime next year.