MS Dhoni’s collection of classic cars

MS gifted himself the Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am when he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most celebrated and popular cricketers in the world and he owns a number of precious cars and bikes. Let us take a look at a collection of his classic cars that includes a Pontiac!

Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am

Image credit – Sakshi Dhoni’s instagram

MS Dhoni bought a red coloured Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am some time ago that looks extremely well-maintained despite being the second generation Trans-Am and being around 40 years old. He gifted himself this car when he announced his retirement from international cricket. Similar to other American muscle cars of its time, the Trans-Am is powered by a massive engine, a 455 big-block V8 engine that powers the rear wheels and produces around 325 bhp. It is mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Rolls Royce Silver Shadow II

Image credit – Sakshi Dhoni’s instagram

According to reports, this particular luxury sedan came in the news after Dhoni was seen having food with his friends while this car was being repaired at a workshop. It is powered by a V8 engine and comes with a GM-sourced Hydramatic gearbox and a triple-circuit braking system.

1969 Ford Mustang

A 1969 Ford Mustang is one of the recent classic cars to get added into Dhoni’s collection that he bought in 2021. Similar to other vehicles in MS Dhoni’s garage, this Mustang has been completely restored. It uses a 5.0 litre V8 engine that generates 221 bhp and 406 Nm of peak torque.

Ferrari 599 GTO

MS Dhoni, the captain of the victorious 2011 ODI World Cup, was gifted a Ferrari 599 GTO and is one of the most powerful cars in his collection. The 599 GT0 is powered by a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 661 bhp and takes less than 3.5 seconds to sprint 0-100 kmph.

1972 Land Rover Series Station Wagon

Recently, MS Dhoni won the bid for a 1971 Land Rover Series Station Wagon at an online auction organised by Big Boy Toyz. The Wagon sports a yellow and white dual-tone finish and is quite a rare vehicle It is considered one of the most popular cars ever built by the British automaker in the Land Rover series

Nissan Jonga

Image credit – Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram

The Nissan Jonga is considered one of Dhoni’s most special cars as it is specially designed for the Indian armed forces. He added this in his collection in 2019, because of his admiration for the armed forces. The Jonga, also known as Nissan 4W73 has been inspired from the Dodge M37 Weapon Carrier that carries a 4-litre engine producing 128 bhp and 279 Nm torque.

MS Dhoni also owns a Hummer H2, GMC Sierra, the first-generation Mitsubishi Pajero and a specially made, open 2-door Scorpio.