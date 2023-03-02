MG Comet EV teased, to be launched soon

MG Comet EV is likely to offer a mileage of 150 kms.

MG has announced the name of its upcoming smart EV as ‘Comet’ based on the Wuling Air EV that is currently offered in the global markets. Measuring just 2,900mm in length, the Comet will be smaller than the Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.

The MG Comet claims to be a fast, affordable and futuristic solution amidst rising fuel costs, sparse parking spaces, and increasing pollution. As per the brand, electric vehicles can help reduce environmental impact, save costs, and offer convenience as well as comfort. Much like its bigger siblings, the Hector and Astor, the Comet will offer a bunch of connected features.

The MG Comet is expected to get a 25kWh battery pack and a 38 bhp electric motor that will drive the front wheels. The compact EV will claim a mileage of 150 km on a full charge. According to reports, the MG Air will be a premium offering despite its small size and will be priced more than the Tata Tiago EV that starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh, ex-showroom. Although, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 10 lakh.

According to Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where new age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges. As we move further into the digital age, we will witness an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others.

The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.