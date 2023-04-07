MG Comet EV interior teased

It is expected that the Comet EV will also get a dual-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch screens.

MG Motor India has shared an interior image of its upcoming electric vehicle the Comet EV. The company has opted for a minimalistic and sleek look to complement the exterior of the car and shows that the EV’s steering controls are inspired by Apple iPod and will likely control audio, navigation and voice commands for entertainment as well as other functions.

As seen in the image below, the MG Comet EV will feature a two-spoke steering wheel with two controls on each end. It is expected that the Comet EV will also get a dual-screen set-up with two 10.25-inch screens!

mg

Although MG is yet to reveal the feature list for Comet EV, we expect it to offer connected car features, voice commands, Android Auto, Apple Carplay and keyless entry and go among other features.

The Comet EV is based on Wuling Air EV that is currently offered in the global markets. Measuring just 2,900mm in length, the Comet will be smaller than the Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3 and will be able to seat only four people.

The Comet EV is expected to get a 25kWh battery pack and a 38 bhp electric motor that will drive the front wheels. It is expected to run 150 km on a full charge and will be priced around Rs. 10 lakh, ex-showroom.