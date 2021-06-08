Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched: Super Luxury SUV priced at Rs 2.43 Crore

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 offers more space for rear occupants along with first-class treatment. The Maybach GLS will also pack a 4.0litre biturbo V8 good for 550hp!

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in India. It is the ultimate luxury flagship SUV from the brand which seems to be designed for people with an affection for excess. The Maybach GLS is essentially the Maybach S-Class in SUV form. While its length is 2 mm shorter than the GLS 450, the cabin has been refined to offer 93 mm more in rear legroom, while the vehicle is 31 mm wider and 15 mm taller. The Maybach GLS aims to be the final word in luxury SUV from the stable at Mercedes.

At its heart is a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine paired with the EQ-Boost mild-hybrid system. It is mated to the 9-speed automatic transmission in the Maybach GLS 600 with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive. Power output is rated at 550hp and 730Nm of torque and the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. Despite its massive two-and-a-half tonne weight, it can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. It also comes loaded with an E-Active Body Control air suspension to provide the most comfortable ride possible.

The exterior features the Maybach signature grille with the 28-pin stripes, with the floating three-pointed star placed on the bonnet. The C-pillar is neatly hidden with the chrome surround design around the side windows, a healthy dose of chrome can be seen on the front bumper, on the skid plate and air intakes. The headlamps are the Mercedes Multibeam LED type as well. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic also features auto-retracting running boards to make it easy to get in and out of. The car sits on large 19-inch alloy wheels which are largely responsible for the increase in vehicle height.

The interior is where the Maybach GLS truly shines. Although the foundations are evidently from the GLS, the level of luxury is elevated to opulent levels. The rear seats can be equipped with two captain seats that offer the most luxurious first-class experience. It comes with active noise cancellation in the cabin, all the trims are layered in the finest Nappa leather. The cabin can be equipped in all-black, mahogany Brown with Macchiato Beige or white accented with grey pearl.

Other features in the luxury SUV include a refrigerator with champagne glasses, panoramic sunroof, and all the latest tech with the MBUX infotainment OS and Advanced Driver Aided Systems among many more. Every little detail has been put under the micro scanner to help push the boundaries and make the occupants feel a little more special

Like its features and details offering everything for the user the excess they so desire, Mercedes also demands a price which seems quite in excess. The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is priced at Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 will be offered in the following colour options, Polar White Non-Metallic, Diamond White, Mojave Silver, Canvasite Blue, Brilliant Blue, Emerald Green, Gery, Black and Silver. However, it can also be customised with five dual-tone paint options. It will compete against the Rolls Royce Cullinan, Bentley Bentayga and the Range Rover Autobiography and Mercedes already has 50 bookings for the SUV and expects more to come soon.

