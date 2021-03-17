Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

Design-wise, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine seems to appeal to prospective buyers in a big fashion because it nicely distinguishes itself from the other sedans offered by the brand. What features does it have, the specs, engine options and all have been discussed in this story.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA was absent from the Indian market from a long time. The product was one of the most stylish entry-level offerings from Mercedes-Benz stables. However, due to low demand after a certain time, the CLA was discontinued. Now, comes the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine. The A-Class limo was first shown in China wherein the locals like vehicles with long wheelbase but are yet stylish. This is the case with the A-Class limo. It is a proper sedan and not a coupe model. Why the A-limo you may ask. Mercedes-Benz claims that it has got 53 per cent sales from sedans. Design-wise, the model seems to appeal to prospective buyers in a big fashion because it nicely distinguishes itself from the other sedans offered by the brand. What features does it have, the specs, engine options and all have been discussed right below.

The A-Class limo is claimed to be the world’s slipperiest sedan with a drag coefficient of 0.22. All over, you look at the car, you will find creases and cuts, thereby making it one of the better looking sedans available in its segment. Speaking of which, there are no real competitors to this car except for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. That again is quite an interesting car and it will be really a tough fight between these two.

Inside, the latest MBUX software is available with the A-Class limousine. The infotainment system too is a touchscreen unit but also can be operated via a mousepad. Connectivity options too are good with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto thrown in. There are five c-type USB charging spots as well. There are three engine options available. The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine makes 160hp as well as 250Nm. This motor is paired with a 7-speed DCT. There is also the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that makes 150hp but is paired with an 8-speed automatic. As for the AMG version, it will be the second locally-assembled model and should make 306hp of power and gets a 7-speed automatic transmission.

The launch is on March 25. Stay tuned with us for the full details.

