Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and Qualcomm Technologies have announced a multi-year agreement featuring the Snapdragon brand. The collaboration aims to leverage the Snapdragon platform to create unique fan experiences, both in-person and digitally. The team will explore opportunities to leverage Snapdragon and other Qualcomm technologies to accelerate its digital transformation and create a world-leading smart space at the team’s campus in the UK.

The Snapdragon logo features on the team’s 2023 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance unveiled at the Silverstone circuit in the UK on February 15. Snapdragon branding will also feature on the driver’s race suits, the clothing of senior personnel and within the garage and team environment’s trackside.

Snapdragon is Qualcomm Technologies’ consumer product brand. Snapdragon platforms power experiences across many of the world’s premium smartphones, gaming and XR devices, connected cars, PCs, and wearables.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team said “Innovation is core to our business. It is just as important in connecting with our fans, and building the workplace of the future, as it is in the design and creation of our race cars,”

“Snapdragon delivers premium experiences, and our partners are best in class. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team is the leading tech-forward team in F1, making it the ideal partner of choice for the Snapdragon brand,” said Don McGuire, SVP and CMO of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Together, we are committed to reimagining the fan experience by bringing Snapdragon to fans around the world.”

Between returning as a Constructor in 2010 and the end of the 2022 season, the Mercedes-AMG works team has scored 116 wins, 264 podium finishes, 128 pole positions, 91 fastest laps and 54 one-two finishes from 259 race starts.